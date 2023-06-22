Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 22 June: Check cost per litre in your city

Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 22 June: Oil Marketing Companies have released the prices of petrol and diesel for today at 6 am. The prices, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax, freight charges and local taxes. Let us take a look at the fuel prices across different cities

Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Thursday, 22 June across New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Over the past year, prices for petrol and diesel have remained constant. Individual cities, however, see daily pricing changes. State-by-state variations in the cost of fuel and diesel can be attributed to factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal levies, etc.

Bengaluru:

Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre



Gurugram:

Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre



Kolkata:

Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre



Lucknow:

Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre



Mumbai:

Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre



New Delhi:

Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. The daily revision of the price of petrol and diesel by public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), is done in accordance with international benchmark prices and exchange rates.