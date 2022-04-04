Petrol, diesel price hiked by 40 paise; check the new rates in your city

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This is the 12th price rise since the end of a four-and-a-half-month rate review pause on March 22. Petrol prices have risen by Rs 8.40 per litre in total. Rates have risen across the country and vary by state, depending on the prevalence of local taxation.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 8:52 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 40 paise per litre on Monday, bringing the total increase in rates in the previous 14 days to Rs 8.40 per litre. Take a look at the new prices in your city: 

    Delhi: 
    Petrol: Rs 103.81 per litre
    Diesel: Rs 95.07 per litre

    Mumbai:
    Petrol: Rs 118.83 (up 84 paise)
    Diesel: Rs 103.07

    Chennai
    Petrol: Rs 109.34
    Diesel: Rs 99.42 per litre.

    Kolkata
    Petrol: Rs 113.45 (increased by 42 paise)
    Diesel is Rs 98.22 (increased by 40 paise)

    Bengaluru
    Petrol: Rs 109.41
    Diesel: Rs 93.23.

    This is the 12th price rise since the end of a four-and-a-half-month rate review pause on March 22. Petrol prices have risen by Rs 8.40 per litre in total. Rates have risen across the country and vary by state, depending on the prevalence of local taxation.

    Following the outcomes of the Assembly elections in five states last month, petrol and diesel prices in India have risen in tandem with the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has pushed crude oil prices to a seven-year high. Since November 4 of last year, when the Centre reduced the excise tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 to provide some comfort to the average man, fuel prices have been frozen.

    Since the conclusion of a four-and-a-half-month delay in rate revision on March 22, opposition parties have targeted the central government over the ongoing rise in fuel prices. Congress is organising protests and marches around the country to protest price increases as part of its 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.'

