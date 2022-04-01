Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2% to all-time high, no change in petrol cost

    However, the price of gasoline and diesel remained unchanged on Friday. Prior to the second 11-day hiatus, car fuel prices had risen by Rs 6.40 per litre. The rise in ATF prices follows the largest recorded jump of 18.3 per cent (Rs 17,135.63 per litre) on March 16.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    Jet fuel prices were raised by 2% on Friday, the seventh consecutive rise this year, to an all-time high, mirroring a jump in global energy prices. According to a price statement by state-owned fuel dealers, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - the fuel that propels planes - has been raised by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2%, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kilolitre in the national capital.

    However, the price of gasoline and diesel remained unchanged on Friday. Prior to the second 11-day hiatus, car fuel prices had risen by Rs 6.40 per litre. The rise in ATF prices follows the largest recorded jump of 18.3 per cent (Rs 17,135.63 per litre) on March 16.

    Every month, on the first and sixteenth of the month, jet fuel prices are updated depending on the average international price of benchmark fuel in the prior week. Jet fuel, which accounts for over 40% of an airline's operating costs, has reached fresh highs this year. Since the beginning of 2022, ATF prices have risen every two weeks. ATF prices have risen by Rs 38,902.92 kl, or over 50%, in seven increases since January 1.

    Also Read | Asian shares tumble as oil prices fall after US weighs reserves release

    However, on Friday, there was no increase in fuel and diesel prices in Delhi and three other major cities. On Thursday, fuel prices were raised for the eighth time, and they stayed constant on Friday.

    On Friday, petrol in Delhi was sold at Rs 101.81 per litre and diesel at Rs 93.07 per litre, according to the latest rate issued by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL). Meanwhile, Petrol costs Rs 116.72 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 100.94 per litre. Aside from that, a litre of petrol costs Rs 107.45 in Chennai, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 97.52.
    At the same moment, in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 111.35 and diesel costs Rs 96.22.

    Also Read | Petrol, diesel price today: Hiked for ninth time in 10 days, check fuel costs in your city

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 9:50 AM IST
