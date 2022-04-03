Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; fuel price increased by Rs 8 in 13 days

    Diesel rates in Delhi and Mumbai are currently Rs 94.67 per litre and Rs 102.64 per litre, respectively. The most costly petrol was found in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, where it cost Rs 120.54 a litre.

    Petrol diesel prices hiked again fuel price increased by Rs 8 in 13 days check rates gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise per litre on Sunday, bringing the total rise in rates in less than two weeks to Rs 8 per litre. According to a price announcement issued by state fuel merchants, petrol in Delhi will now cost 103.41 per litre, up from 102.61 before, while diesel prices will rise from 93.87 to 94.67.

    Rates have been raised across the country and vary by state, depending on the extent of municipal taxation. This is the 11th price rise since the end of a four-and-a-half-month rate review pause on March 22.

    Diesel rates in Delhi and Mumbai are currently Rs 94.67 per litre and Rs 102.64 per litre, respectively. The most costly petrol was found in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, where it cost Rs 120.54 a litre.

    Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Chennai are Rs 108.96 (up 75 paise) and Rs 99.04, respectively, while in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 113.03 (up 84 paise) and diesel costs Rs 97.82. (increased by 80 paise).

    Also Read | New rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders are out; check new rates here

    Rates have been raised across the country and vary by state, depending on the extent of municipal taxation. In addition, CNG costs in the national capital were raised by 80 paise per kilogramme on Friday, while piped cooking gas rates were raised by a harsh 5 per cubic metre as a result of the government hiking input natural gas prices to record levels.

    Also Read | Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2% to all-time high, no change in petrol cost

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rupay Card enters Nepal: Why Kathmandu opted for India's payment network

    Rupay Card enters Nepal: Why Kathmandu opted for India's payment network

    Petrol Diesel prices hikes by 80 paise April 2 cost per litre delhi mumbai bengaluru

    Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; check April 2 rates in your city

    Tata Motor's total auto sales hike by 30% in March - adt

    Tata Motor's total auto sales hike by 30% in March

    New rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders are out; check new rates here - adt

    New rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders are out; check new rates here

    Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2 per cent to all time high no change in petrol cost gcw

    Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2% to all-time high, no change in petrol cost

    Recent Stories

    Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant Pavitra Rishta star revealed RBA

    Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant? Pavitra Rishta star revealed, 'even Vicky Jain doesn’t Know' (Watch)

    WWE WrestleMania 38 results: Cody Rhodes returns, Charlotte Flair retains, Stone Cold Steve Austin wins

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 results: Rhodes returns, Charlotte retains, Stone Cold wins

    Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy RBA

    Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy

    Ex PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by Imran Khan s party PTI activist Report gcw

    Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif attacked in London by Imran Khan's party activist: Report

    I truly believe I'm the best wrestler - Cody Rhodes after World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    "I truly believe I'm the best wrestler" - Rhodes after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon