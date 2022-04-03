Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; fuel price increased by Rs 8 in 13 days

Diesel rates in Delhi and Mumbai are currently Rs 94.67 per litre and Rs 102.64 per litre, respectively. The most costly petrol was found in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, where it cost Rs 120.54 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise per litre on Sunday, bringing the total rise in rates in less than two weeks to Rs 8 per litre. According to a price announcement issued by state fuel merchants, petrol in Delhi will now cost 103.41 per litre, up from 102.61 before, while diesel prices will rise from 93.87 to 94.67.

Rates have been raised across the country and vary by state, depending on the extent of municipal taxation. This is the 11th price rise since the end of a four-and-a-half-month rate review pause on March 22.

Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Chennai are Rs 108.96 (up 75 paise) and Rs 99.04, respectively, while in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 113.03 (up 84 paise) and diesel costs Rs 97.82. (increased by 80 paise).

Rates have been raised across the country and vary by state, depending on the extent of municipal taxation. In addition, CNG costs in the national capital were raised by 80 paise per kilogramme on Friday, while piped cooking gas rates were raised by a harsh 5 per cubic metre as a result of the government hiking input natural gas prices to record levels.

