New rates of commercial LPG gas cylinders are out; check new rates here

The 19 kg commercial cylinder in Kolkata will cost Rs 2,351,in Mumbai, Rs 2,205 and Rs 2,406 in Chennai.

The price of the 19 kg commercial Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has gone up by Rs 250 as of April 1. The cylinder will now cost Rs 2,253 in Delhi from Friday, April 1.

The same cylinder in Kolkata will cost Rs 2,351, and in Mumbai, Rs 2,205 and Rs 2,406 in Chennai.

Previously, the 19 kg commercial cylinder cost was raised by Rs 105 on March 1. On March 22, the price was lowered by Rs 9.

About Domestic cooking gas

Meantime, the domestic cooking gas prices remain unchanged. A domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 949.50 in Delhi; in Kolkata, it's Rs 976 and Rs 949.50 in Mumbai, also Rs 965.50 in Chennai.

Since March 22, the price of the domestic LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 50. It was the first rise in household cooking gas prices since early October.

The cost of the LPG cylinders is altered monthly for all states and union territories in India.

The LPG, petrol, and diesel prices are on the rise after the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the fuel costs remain unchanged on Friday. Since March 22, the costs have increased by Rs 6.40 per litre in nine rate revisions.

The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs were hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre (kl), or 2 per cent, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kilolitre (kl) in Delhi, as per the new notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Every month on the 1st and 16th, jet fuel costs are altered based on the average international price.

Since the start of 2022, the ATF costs have risen every fortnight. ATF prices have climbed by 38,902.92 kl, or about 50 per cent, in seven increases since January 1.

Also Read: Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2% to all-time high, no change in petrol cost

Also Read: Standard Carpets Pioneers UAE’s Vision for Industrial Growth

Also Read: Asian shares tumble as oil prices fall after US weighs reserves release