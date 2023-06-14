Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 14 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 14 June: Despite a decline in global crude oil prices, the prices of petrol and diesel across the country have remained largely stable on Wednesday, 14 June. However, specific regions have experienced minor fluctuations in the rates of petrol and diesel.

    Today, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31, while diesel is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre. The petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 106.03, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. Similarly, in Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.63 per litre, and diesel is available at Rs 94.24 per litre.

    Let us check the fuel rates in some other cities as well

    Bengaluru

    Petrol Price: Rs 101.94
    Diesel Price: Rs 87.89

    Noida

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.53
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.71

    Gurugram

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.84
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.72

    Lucknow    

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.47
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.56

    Chandigarh

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.20
    Diesel Price: Rs 84.26

    Crude Oil Market Trend

    The price of crude oil in the international market has experienced a significant decline, dropping below $70 per barrel. This substantial decrease in crude oil prices could potentially lead to a further reduction in petrol and diesel prices in India. However, the current rate for Brent crude oil stands at $74.02 per barrel, down by 0.36 per cent. Similarly, WTI crude is trading at $69.14 per barrel, experiencing a 0.40 per cent decrease.

    Receive Petrol and Diesel Prices over Phone

    To provide convenience to customers in India, oil companies offer the option to check daily prices through SMS alerts. Customers of HPCL can send an SMS with the format "HPPRICE <dealer code>" to 9222201122 to receive the latest rates. Indian Oil customers can send "RSP <dealer code>" to 9224992249. For BPCL customers, sending "<dealer code>" to 9223112222 will provide the updated prices. Within a few minutes, customers will receive information regarding the current rates.

