    Over 8 billion UPI transactions happen in India every month... and they will remain free

    According to the National Payments Corporation of India, payments made through the Unified Payments Interface or UPI have emerged as the preferred mode of digital payments, offering free, fast, secure and seamless experience.

    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    India's digital payments revolution has reached yet another milestone, with over eight billion transactions being processed every month free for customers and merchants using bank accounts.

    According to the National Payments Corporation of India, payments made through the Unified Payments Interface or UPI have emerged as the preferred mode of digital payments, offering a free, fast, secure and seamless experience.

    Instituted in the year 2008, the National Payments Corporation of India has been operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. The NPCI is mandated to bring innovations in retail payments systems through use of technology and transform India into a digital economy. 

    In a statement, the NCPIL underlined that over 99.9 per cent of the total UPI transactions were traditionally done using the most preferred method of UPI transactions -- linking the bank account in any UPI-enabled app for making payments. To date, these bank account-to-account transactions remain free for both merchants and customers.

    Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI Wallets) have been permitted to be part of an interoperable UPI ecosystem as per recent regulatory guidelines. Following this, the NPCI has now allowed the PPI wallets to be part of the interoperable UPI ecosystem. The interchange charges introduced are not charged to the customer but are only applicable for the PPI merchant transactions.

    The NPCIL further clarified that there are no charges on UPI payments based on bank account-to-bank account. With these additions to UPI, the customers can use any bank account, prepaid wallets and RuPay credit card on UPI-enabled apps.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
