Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPI scams are increasing, 5 ways to keep your money safe

    Did you know? Fraudsters are getting ingenious by the day. UPI, the quick and easy way to transfer funds from different bank accounts, can also be misused to scam you. Here are 5 ways you should learn to protect yourself from such fraud:
     

    5 ways to keep your money safe as UPI scams are increasing gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    The internet payment methods may have made cashless transactions simpler, which has given internet scammers additional ways to make money. Unified Payment Interface (UPI) scams are becoming a typical occurrence as a result of the growth in UPI payments. However, we can protect our hard-earned money from scammers if we exercise caution while making any online UPI payment.

    Here are 5 ways to keep your money safe:

    Never share your UPI PIN: Please don't share your PIN to a call centre agent or messager who seems to be from a bank, a government agency, or another well-known firm. They won't ever inquire for your UPI PIN. 

    Also Read | UPI viral scam: Fraudsters steal Rs 1 crore from 81 users in Mumbai; know their modus operandi

    Change your UPI PIN frequently: To safeguard your account, keep changing your UPI pin each month. If you don't, it's a good idea to reset it every three months.

    Put UPI payment limit: Through UPI payments, one can establish a UPI payment limit on daily transactions.

    Beware of counterfeit apps: Many fraudulent or harmful apps aim to trick you by appearing to be something else. The software will have a similar appearance to the existing bank app and be simple to download. Your personal information will be shared with scammers if you unintentionally download and install the bogus program, giving them access to your account and enabling them to steal money. Watch out for fake banking applications like Modi Bhim, BHIM Payment-UPI Guide, Bhim Modi App, and BHIM Banking Guide that have been accused of obtaining consumer personal information under the guise of offering a useful service.

    Also Read | WhatsApp hack: How to create your digital avatar? How to set it up as your display picture?

    Avoid visiting random websites: Do not do transactions on any random website that requests that you conduct test transactions in order to receive incentives, cashback, or money. Making Re 1 transactions is a method that will have them give you back Rs 2 after getting your UPI-PIN. They can quickly make withdrawals from your account once they get your PIN. Before beginning any transactions, verify sure the UPI is always associated with the correct account holder by checking the name.

    Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 7 launching on April 13; Here's what you can expect

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISRO ends OneWeb's 'turbulent' period, enables orbit for global Internet

    ISRO ends OneWeb's 'turbulent' period, enables orbit for global Internet

    SVB loans and deposits sold to First Citizens Bank: US banking agency

    BREAKING: SVB loans and deposits sold to First Citizens Bank

    Expert Speak: Elon Musk's Twitter ripe for a misinformation avalanche snt

    Expert Speak: Elon Musk's Twitter ripe for a misinformation avalanche

    Special The Hindenburg 'Block'buster Starring Jack Dorsey

    Special: The Hindenburg 'Block'buster Starring Jack Dorsey

    Welcome to the world Aurelia Mark Zuckerberg welcomes 3rd daughter with Priscilla Chan shares cute photos gcw

    'Welcome to the world, Aurelia...' Mark Zuckerberg welcomes 3rd daughter with Priscilla Chan, shares cute pics

    Recent Stories

    Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh AJR

    Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Did SS Rajamouli pay Rs 80 crores for RRR Oscar campaign? Here's what we know RBA

    Did SS Rajamouli pay Rs 80 crores for RRR Oscar campaign? Here's what we know

    Zayn Malik's ex Gigi Hadid 'has no problem' with former dating Selena Gomez; know details vma

    Zayn Malik's ex Gigi Hadid 'has no problem' with former dating Selena Gomez; know details

    IIT JAM 2023: Application correction window opens, score card on April 3; know steps to make changes - adt

    IIT JAM 2023: Application correction window opens, score card on April 3; know steps to make changes

    IPL 2023: Fans flock Chinnaswamy to get a glimpse of RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore legends Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers; Virat Kohli shares video (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Fans flock Chinnaswamy to get a glimpse of RCB legends Gayle and de Villiers; Kohli shares video

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon