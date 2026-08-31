Indian advertisers can now buy ads directly on ChatGPT via Ads Manager. The launch in India, Europe, and the Middle East comes as OpenAI's ad business hits a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate in less than 200 days since its inception.

Indian advertisers will be able to directly purchase advertisements on ChatGPT through OpenAI's Ads Manager, as the company's advertising business has reached a USD 1 billion annualised revenue run rate in less than 200 days since its launch.

Global Expansion and Revenue Milestone

"In less than 200 days after launch, ChatGPT Ads has reached $1 billion in annualized revenue run rate. The platform is now used by tens of thousands of advertisers and continues to expand globally," OpenAI said in a release.

OpenAI said self-service access to ChatGPT Ads will begin in India later on Monday, along with Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. "Starting later today, advertisers can purchase ChatGPT ads directly via Ads Manager across India, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa," the company said.

The expansion will allow businesses in India, including small and medium-sized companies and startups, to directly use OpenAI's advertising platform to reach ChatGPT users.

Advertising in OpenAI's Business Model

OpenAI said advertising has become one part of its broader business model, along with consumer subscriptions, enterprise products and usage-based application programming interfaces (APIs). The company said the advertising-supported free tier is aimed at helping make ChatGPT available to a wider user base. It said ChatGPT now has more than one billion weekly active users.

Ad Display and User Privacy

OpenAI said advertisements shown on ChatGPT are based on the context of what a user is exploring and are kept separate from the answers generated by the chatbot. "Ads in ChatGPT are always clearly labeled and separate from ChatGPT's answers. Advertising does not influence the answers ChatGPT provides," it said.

The company also said advertisers do not receive access to users' private conversations and users can control how their advertising experience is personalised.

Ecosystem Growth and SMB Accessibility

OpenAI said ChatGPT Ads are currently available in more than 40 countries through its Ads Solutions team, agencies and technology partners. The company has also expanded its advertising ecosystem to more than 50 technology and measurement partners.

It said the introduction of Ads Manager in May helped open the platform to smaller businesses, which now account for a material share of its advertising business. "We're excited to make advertising in ChatGPT more accessible to SMBs and startups, giving businesses of every size an opportunity to reach customers as they explore options and make decisions," OpenAI said.

Future Plans

The company said it plans to take ChatGPT Ads to more markets and introduce additional advertising formats, buying options and measurement tools as the platform expands. (ANI)