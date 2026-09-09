The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance examined the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026. Chairman Bhartruhari Mahtab said the goal is to improve the statistical framework and incorporate new areas like artificial intelligence.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday examined the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, with its Chairman, Bhartruhari Mahtab, saying efforts are being made to improve the country’s statistical data framework and incorporate emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and data consolidation into the institute.

Incorporating New Technologies

Speaking to ANI after representatives of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation briefed the committee on the Bill, the Chairperson said the statistical ecosystem has changed significantly and the institute needs to adapt to newer areas of data and technology. “The basic issue is how to improve the statistical data and it is not statistics, mathematics and economics alone. New things are coming like data consolidation, artificial intelligence, all those things are coming. How to incorporate those things into the institute,” the Chairperson said.

Replacing 1959 Act

The proposed legislation seeks to replace the existing framework governing the Indian Statistical Institute, which is currently governed under the Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959.

The Chairperson said several committees constituted over the years had recommended changes in the institute’s framework, but some of these recommendations were not fully implemented despite being accepted by its governing body. “Different committees which were formed in 1993, in 2000, in 2004, those committees have recommended certain changes needed to be affected which has not been implemented fully. Though it was accepted by the society governing body, it was not implemented,” the Chairperson said.

Autonomy to be Maintained

He also said that while the institute is fully funded by the Centre, the government does not intend to use the new legislation to dilute its autonomy. “This is a totally centrally funded institute but government has little control over that. Government through this bill does not want to control, the autonomous character of the society will continue, but the rules will be framed by the government once this bill becomes an act,” he said.

Committee to Resume Deliberations

During the meeting, members of the Standing Committee sought clarifications on different provisions of the proposed legislation, while officials of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation made a presentation on the Bill.

The Chairperson said the committee is expected to take up the matter further next month after the new committee is constituted. “In that respect I see that in next month when the new committee will be formed, the committee will take it up,” he said. (ANI)