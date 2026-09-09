Corrosion costs India an estimated Rs 14.15 lakh crore annually, equivalent to 4.3% of GDP, says a CII-NRI report. It highlights that effective prevention could save up to Rs 4.95 lakh crore, with infrastructure being the most affected sector.

Corrosion costs India an estimated Rs 14.15 lakh crore annually, equivalent to 4.3 per cent of GDP, with infrastructure alone accounting for Rs 1.42 lakh crore. However, effective prevention measures could potentially save the economy up to Rs 4.95 lakh crore, according to a CII-NRI report.

The report, which was presented at the CII Annual Infrastructure Summit 2026 highlights infrastructure as the sector with the largest absolute corrosion cost among the sectors examined. It noted that the “Rs 1.42 lakh crore annual cost is equivalent to about 2.9% of the sector's GDP, while the maximum potential saving of Rs 49,580 crore represents about 1.02% of infrastructure-sector GDP.”

According to the report, infrastructure contributes around 14.5 per cent to India’s GDP, making the durability and longevity of assets critical to protecting investments in the sector.

At the broader economy level, effective corrosion-prevention measures could potentially generate savings of up to Rs 4.95 lakh crore across the economy, equivalent to about 1.5 per cent of GDP, the report said.

Report Recommends Proactive Measures

To address the issue, the report recommended strengthening corrosion-protection standards across Indian infrastructure through exposure-based requirements, service-life frameworks for steel, modern testing methods and stricter inspection and enforcement. It further argues that “a greater part of the corrosion burden can be addressed before an asset is built, through better specifications, material selection and protection systems, rather than relying on repeated maintenance and repair.”

Strengthen Corrosion Protection Standards

Among its key recommendations is the introduction of corrosion-protection requirements based on environmental exposure, particularly for infrastructure in coastal, high-humidity and other aggressive environments. The report noted that while countries such as the US and Japan mandate corrosion protection in highly corrosive conditions, Indian regulations often recognise such measures but leave their adoption optional.

Specific Recommendations for Roads and Bridges

For roads and bridges, the report recommended robust corrosion-prevention requirements in coastal and high-humidity areas, backed by stronger enforcement, while allowing protection systems to be selected according to the specific environment and application.