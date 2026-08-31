NVIDIA and MediaTek expand their partnership for next-gen AI computing. MediaTek will adopt NVIDIA's NVLink Fusion, supported by a $3.5B NVIDIA investment, to develop custom chips for AI infrastructure, PCs, and automotive applications.

NVIDIA and MediaTek on Monday announced an expansion of their longstanding collaboration to build next-generation AI computing platforms spanning AI infrastructure, local AI computing and automotive applications.

Expanded Partnership and Strategic Investment

As part of the expanded partnership, MediaTek will adopt NVIDIA's NVLink Fusion platform, which the companies said will provide hyperscalers, cloud service providers and frontier model developers with a prevalidated path to develop custom XPUs and integrate them into NVIDIA NVLink-connected, rack-scale AI factories. It will combine NVIDIA's accelerated computing, AI, graphics and software platforms with MediaTek's expertise in custom silicon, high-performance computing, power-efficient system-on-chip design, advanced packaging, interconnects and connectivity. NVIDIA has also invested USD 3.5 billion in convertible bonds issued by MediaTek.

Three Major Areas of Collaboration

The expanded collaboration will focus on three major areas: AI infrastructure, local AI computing and automotive. In AI infrastructure, MediaTek will work with NVIDIA's NVLink Fusion ecosystem to help customers develop custom AI infrastructure designed to integrate with NVIDIA rack-scale systems and AI factories. The companies will also continue working on multiple generations of NVIDIA RTX Spark and DGX Spark PC chips for consumer PCs, AI developer supercomputers and enterprise-class workstations, integrating NVIDIA GPUs with MediaTek SoCs. In the automotive sector, the companies will continue developing platforms for AI-powered, software-defined vehicles as the industry moves towards physical AI.

Executive Perspectives

"AI is transforming every computing platform -- from the world's largest AI factories to the PC and the car," NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang noted. "Together, we're building platforms that bring NVIDIA-accelerated computing to new markets and give customers the freedom to create differentiated AI systems at an enormous scale," Huang added.

MediaTek Vice Chairman and CEO Rick Tsai said the investment by NVIDIA strengthens a collaboration spanning cloud AI infrastructure, local AI computing and automotive applications. "By combining NVIDIA's leadership in accelerated computing and AI software ecosystem with MediaTek's expertise in a diverse AI technology portfolio from edge to cloud, and our leadership position in custom silicon, we can accelerate innovation for our customers," Tsai said.

Platform and Application Specifics

NVLink Fusion as a Design Foundation

The companies said the NVLink Fusion platform will serve as a design foundation for customers developing custom AI accelerators, allowing their platforms to evolve alongside future NVIDIA architectures.

Advancements in Automotive AI

In automotive, MediaTek's Dimensity Auto platforms integrate NVIDIA technologies to deliver AI and NVIDIA RTX graphics for intelligent vehicle cockpits and can work alongside NVIDIA DRIVE AGX. The companies said they will continue developing the architecture across future generations to support increasingly intelligent, AI-defined vehicles. (ANI)