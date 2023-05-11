Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No salary hike for Microsoft employees this year, announces CEO Satya Nadella

    Microsoft has announced that it would not increase full-time employee compensation this year, but it will keep giving out bonuses, stock awards, and promotions instead. This is a significant setback for its workforce.
     

    No salary hike for Microsoft employees this year announces CEO Satya Nadella in an email gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Microsoft has announced that the full-time employees won't be receiving a pay rise this year after letting go 10,000 workers. Due to the current economic situation, Microsoft declared that it will not be raising the compensation of its full-time employees this year.

    The business will still provide its employees bonuses, stock awards, and promotions. This choice was made after the business let go 10,000 employees in January, following the same plan used by other IT firms to get ready for a challenging year.

    Microsoft has cited macroeconomic uncertainties and shifting industry dynamics “in this new era of AI” as the reason behind cancelling salary hikes. "We nearly doubled our worldwide merit budget last year after making a large investment in pay driven by market conditions and corporate success...The economic conditions this year are very different across many dimensions," Nadella was quoted by a media report.

    Also Read | Go First crisis: All flights cancelled till May 19, NCLT admits insolvency resolution process

    "We will maintain our bonus and stock award budgets again this year; however, we will not overfund to the extent that we did last year, bringing it closer to our historical averages," Nadella stated in an email to workers.

    Microsoft has shifted its attention to generative AI, which the industry regards as a bright point. Microsoft has been incorporating AI technology into its Office products and search engine Bing in partnership with ChatGPT developer OpenAI, which has also gotten billions of dollars in financing from Microsoft.

    The decision to postpone salary hikes follows Microsoft's early-year layoffs, which resulted in the termination of more than 10,000 employees. 559 employees from the company's Bellevue and Redmond locations were let go on March 27. Due to plans to shut down its employment app in China, group company LinkedIn lost roughly 716 positions on Tuesday. 

    Also Read | Apple iPhone maker buys massive site in Bengaluru for THIS much

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Go First crisis All flights cancelled till May 19 NCLT admits insolvency resolution process gcw

    Go First crisis: All flights cancelled till May 19, NCLT admits insolvency resolution process

    Apple iPhone maker Foxconn buys massive site in Bengaluru for this much check details gcw

    Apple iPhone maker buys massive site in Bengaluru for THIS much

    From 2 to 58 tankers in a year: Indian firm's meteoric rise shipping Russian oil

    From 2 to 58 tankers in a year: Indian firm's meteoric rise shipping Russian oil

    Indian startup ecosystem hits a bump, but dream run is not over

    Indian startup ecosystem hits a bump, but dream run is not over

    Apple achieves record revenue of Rs 7 74 lakh crore Tim Cook calls India a major focus gcw

    Apple achieves record revenue of Rs 7.74 lakh crore, Tim Cook calls India a 'major focus'

    Recent Stories

    Netizens ask Sushmita Sen about Lalit Modi as she is back with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl ADC

    Netizens ask Sushmita Sen about Lalit Modi as she is back with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

    Supreme Court says floor test cannot be used to resolve internal party disputes in Maharashtra political crisis case

    Supreme Court pulls up Maharashtra governor over floor test order in Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena row

    7 simple ways to save money RBA

    7 simple ways to save money

    Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G2 7 6 inch display launched globally Will it be available in India check details gcw

    Google Pixel Fold with Tensor G2, 7.6-inch display launched; Will it be available in India?

    IPL 2023: Should Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma take a break ahead of WTC Final? Daren Ganga responds snt

    IPL 2023: Should Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma take a break ahead of WTC Final? Daren Ganga responds

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon