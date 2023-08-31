Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New charges hit Adani Group, document trail claims to uncover hidden investors

    An investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has allegedly uncovered financial irregularities tied to the Adani Group. The OCCRP claims that millions of dollars were invested in Adani stocks via opaque Mauritius funds, obscuring the role of purported business partners. 

    New charges hit Adani Group, document trail claims to uncover hidden investors
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has revealed that millions of dollars were invested in publicly traded stocks of India's Adani Group through "opaque" Mauritius funds that concealed the involvement of alleged business partners of the Adani family. Based on a review of documents from multiple tax havens and internal Adani Group emails, OCCRP's investigation identified at least two instances where investors utilized offshore structures to buy and sell Adani stock.

    OCCRP's news report identified two individual investors, Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli and Chang Chung-Ling, who were involved in the investments investigated for the article. OCCRP characterized them as the Adani family's 'longtime business partners'. While there was no concrete evidence that Chang and Ahli's investments were funded by the Adani family, OCCRP reported that documents, including an agreement, corporate records, and an email, indicated that their trading in Adani stock appeared to be coordinated with the family. Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of these findings.

    The crux of determining whether this collaboration breaches legal boundaries hinges on whether Ahli and Chang should be classified as representatives of Adani "promoters," a terminology in India that designates the principal owners of a company. Should they fall under this classification, OCCRP claimed that their ownership in Adani holdings would exceed the permissible 75% threshold for insider ownership.

    This development comes on the heels of allegations made in January by U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, which accused the Adani Group of engaging in improper business dealings, including the use of offshore entities in tax havens like Mauritius. These offshore funds were alleged to have surreptitiously owned shares in Adani's publicly listed companies.

    The Adani Group strongly refuted Hindenburg's claims, asserting that they were misleading and lacked supporting evidence. The group maintained that it consistently adhered to legal regulations. However, in the aftermath of the January report, Adani group stocks experienced a significant loss of market value, with a decline of $150 billion. Although they have since shown some recovery following debt repayment and regained investor confidence, the stocks remain down approximately $100 billion.

    'Timing raises suspicions, motivated by mischief and ill intent'

    In response to OCCRP's findings, the Adani Group stated that the Mauritius funds under investigation by reporters had already been mentioned in the Hindenburg report. The group dismissed the allegations as baseless and unsubstantiated, asserting that they were essentially rehashed from Hindenburg's claims.

    An independent adjudicating authority and an appellate tribunal have both affirmed the absence of over-valuation and the adherence to applicable legal norms in these transactions. This matter reached its conclusion in March 2023 when the Supreme Court of India ruled in our favor, the company statement said.

    Clearly, given the absence of over-valuation, these allegations regarding fund transfers lack a valid basis, the company said, while highlighting that the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are already under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). 

    According to the Expert Committee appointed by the Supreme Court, there is no evidence of any violation of Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements or manipulation of stock prices. 

    These endeavours seem to be driven, among other objectives, by a desire to profit by devaluing our stock prices, and these short sellers are currently under scrutiny by various regulatory bodies, the Adani Group said, adding that given that the Supreme Court and SEBI are actively overseeing these matters, it's crucial to respect the ongoing regulatory procedures.

    Stating that the company has unwavering confidence in the legal due process and maintains its conviction in the quality of its disclosures and corporate governance standards, the Adani Group said that the timing of these news reports raises suspicions and appears to be motivated by mischief and ill intent. 

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol and Diesel prices today: Check August 31 fuel cost in your city

    Petrol and Diesel prices today: Check August 31 fuel cost in your city

    Alfa Romeo unveils new limited-edition 33 Stradale; only 33 will be made

    Alfa Romeo unveils new limited-edition 33 Stradale; only 33 will be made

    How Google's new feature can help you book cheaper flight tickets

    How Google's new feature can help you book cheaper flight tickets

    Google vs Meta vs Apple Which company pays better gcw

    Google vs Meta vs Apple: Which company pays better?

    No more work from home get back to office or else Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warns employees gcw

    'No more work from home, get back to office or else...' Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warns employees

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's spectacular century leads Pakistan to victory against Nepal osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's spectacular century leads Pakistan to victory against Nepal

    Petrol and Diesel prices today: Check August 31 fuel cost in your city

    Petrol and Diesel prices today: Check August 31 fuel cost in your city

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 485 Aug 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 485 Aug 31 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Jawan Kamal Haasan praises Shah Rukh Khan, calls him 'symbol of love' and more (WATCH) RBA

    Jawan: Kamal Haasan praises Shah Rukh Khan, calls him 'symbol of love' and more (WATCH)

    Shivlinga shaped fountain for G20 Summit triggers outrage, netizens call it mockery of Hinduism, sacrilege

    'Mockery of Hinduism... sacrilege...' Shivlinga-shaped fountain for G20 Summit triggers outrage

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon