Muthoottu Mini Financiers presents Gold Loan Utsav with exciting festive offers

Muthoottu Mini Financiers, the name to reckon with in the gold loan space, has launched a unique Gold Loan Utsav for its customers across India. The Gold Loan Utsav builds on the customer-first philosophy of the group bringing exciting offers on gold loans that cater to the diverse needs under one Utsav. The Gold Loan Utsav is also special, considering customers will have the facility to shift their gold loan from other financial institutions at the lowest interest to Muthoottu Mini during this period.

During the Gold Loan Utsav, customers can avail gold loan at the lowest interest rate against the maximum value for the gold pledged. Gold loan top-up can be availed through digital channels, and interest and part payments can be made online from the comfort of your home.

The customers can also avail of up to a 7% discount on interest during the Utsav period. It also brings a golden opportunity for selected lucky winners who refer new gold loan customers to win amazing prizes from Muthoottu Mini Financiers.

The Gold Loan Utsav is a limited-period offer and is now available at your nearest Muthoottu Mini Financiers branch.

Click on the below link and apply for a loan now and experience the world of Muthoottu Mini Financiers' convenience when it comes to Gold Loan: https://bit.ly/Muthoottu-Mini-GLU

About the company:

Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) founded by the visionary Mr. M Mathew Muthoottu as the common man’s financier in 1921. The business set up by Mr. M Mathew Muthoottu to fuel a common man’s dream with finance at the right time has grown into a large NBFC (Incorporated in 1998) with 830+ branches across India. The Company has stayed true to its vision while achieving multi-dimensional growth over the years. Easy access to Gold Loans forms the core business of the company.

The wide branch network established over the years in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana, has made gold loans easily accessible to the common man. To make available a One-Stop experience to its customer, the Company also provides Wealth Management, Money Transfer (Domestic and International), Recharge & bill payments, Insurance, and Travel & Tourism Services.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content