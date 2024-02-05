Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Moving mountains for months...' Byju's founder writes letter to employees; Here's what he wrote

    Byju's recently released the salary for January to its staff, following which founder Byju Raveendran wrote an emotional letter highlighting the ongoing challenges at the edtech firm.
     

    Moving mountains for months Byjus founder writes letter to employees Here is what he wrote gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    In the midst of financial difficulties, Edtech behemoth Byju's parent company Think and Learn Pvt Ltd. just paid its employees' January pay. In response, founder Byju Raveendran wrote an emotional letter to staff members.

    Byju made contact with staff members to thank them for their assistance during difficult circumstances. A previous cash constraint forced the company's founders and family to offer their home as security for staff wages.

    "I have been moving mountains for months to make payroll, and this time, the struggle was even bigger to ensure that you receive what you rightfully deserve," Byju Raveendran said in a letter. "Everybody has made sacrifices, everybody has grappled with decisions they never desired to make, and everybody is a little bit weary in this battle, but nobody has chosen to give up," Raveendran said.

    In order to raise $200 million at a far lower valuation than its peak price in March 2022, Byju's launched a rights offering. Byju reassured employees of his commitment, saying, "Nothing matters to me more than your belief in my ability to deliver."

    He shared a poignant moment when his father, a role model, was moved to tears after negative news about the company. He also thanked his employees who did not give up and continued working for the company despite the hardships.

    The business successfully paid off all outstanding debts for current workers before the scheduled deadline. In a letter written on Friday, Byju Raveendran stated that the business is getting near to operational profitability.

    Founded in 2011, the company is facing lawsuits from lenders and allegations of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations, which has led to an acute financial crisis in the company that was once valued at $22 billion.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Budget 2024: Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Light Metro soon, says FM Balagopal anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Light Metro soon, says FM Balagopal

    Kerala Budget 2024: Relief for rubber plantation owners; MSP for rubber raised to Rs 180 anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: Relief for rubber plantation owners; MSP for rubber raised to Rs 180

    Kerala Budget 2024: 'If Centre continues to neglect, Kerala has Plan B', says FM KN Balagopal anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: 'If Centre continues to neglect, Kerala has Plan B', says FM KN Balagopal

    Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal

    Enforcement Directorate could probe Paytm Payment Bank over violations

    Enforcement Directorate could probe Paytm Payment Bank over violations

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 250 crore for 3 centres of Digital University, says KN Balagopal rkn

    Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 250 crore for 3 centres of Digital University, says KN Balagopal

    Kerala Budget 2024: Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Light Metro soon, says FM Balagopal anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Light Metro soon, says FM Balagopal

    Total Solar Eclipse 2024: When, where and how to watch RBA

    Total Solar Eclipse 2024: When, where and how to watch

    Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain's 'Pashto' triumphs over PM Modi's 'Abundance in Millets' RKK

    Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain's 'Pashto' triumphs over PM Modi's 'Abundance in Millets'

    Grammy Awards 2024: Rapper Killer Mike arrested after 3 trophies ATG

    Grammy Awards 2024: Rapper Killer Mike arrested after 3 trophies

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon