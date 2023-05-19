Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold; buyer reveals 'humility' of Google CEO's family

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sold his family home in Chennai, where he grew up, to Tamil actor and producer C. Manikandan. "Sundar Pichai has made our country proud, and buying the house where he lived will be a proud achievement of my life," he said.

Tamil cinema actor and producer C Manikandan has purchased the ancestral home of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, according to various media reports. The house is located in Ashok Nagar, a residential area of Chennai, and will be Manikandan's first property.

Reports further suggest that Manikandan was seeking to purchase a home, and as soon as he learned that the home where Sundar Pichai was born and reared was for sale, he made the decision to acquire it. "Sundar Pichai has made our country proud, and buying the house where he lived will be a proud achievement of my life," Manikandan added.

Manikandan, a real estate developer, claims to have constructed and delivered about 300 residences. The humility of the parents of the Google CEO, according to Manikandan, has left him speechless.

"Sundar's father gave me the paperwork at the very first meeting, and his mother made a cup of filter coffee herself. I was fascinated by their modesty and humble manner," he added.

He said, "In reality, before giving the papers to me, his father waited for hours at the registration office and paid all the taxes. Since this was his first property, Sundar's father sobbed for a long as he handed over the paperwork."

Manikandan said the property was fully razed down by Sundar’s father at his own cost and handed over the plot for development. He will build a villa in this space and expects it to be completed in the next one and half years.

Sundar Pichai was born and reared in Chennai, but he relocated to IIT Kharagpur in 1989 to pursue a metallurgical engineering degree. His neighbour claims that he stayed in this house up until the age of 20. When the Google CEO visited Chennai in December, he gave the security guards cash and some household items.