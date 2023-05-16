Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR, web services departments

    Amazon India Layoff: Amazon India has laid off hundreds of employees in recent weeks, as part of a larger round of layoffs at the company. The layoffs in India are part of a larger trend of job cuts at Amazon.

    Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR web services departments gcw
    First Published May 16, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    Amazon has laid off at least 500 employees in India across different verticals, according to media reports. The staff is being laid off from Web Services, Human Resources, and Support departments. The employees involved in the most recent layoffs are from the Indian-based worldwide teams that work for Amazon.

    The most recent dismissals are a part of larger layoffs that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in March that will affect around 9,000 workers. In a message from March, Jassy stated that this month's completion of the second stage of the company's yearly planning process—which decided which parts of the business should cut costs—was what caused the further job cutbacks. The layoffs were attributed to a number of factors, including the slowdown in growth of AWS revenues and the macroeconomic conditions.

    In April, Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky informed investors that as its corporate clients prepared for turbulence and tightened spending controls, growth from their cloud division, AWS, would decrease even further. Meanwhile, CEO Selipsky highlighted that the reason for downsizing was the sluggishness in AWS revenue growth and the macroeconomic climate. He stressed the significance of determining and deploying resources to the most crucial priorities that customers value, which would drive the business's growth.

    Regarding the job cuts in India, Amazon has not issued a statement. But according to the business, it is dedicated to "making the right decisions for our customers, our shareholders, and our employees."

    Amazon increased recruiting during the epidemic to match the demand from homebound Americans who were increasingly purchasing goods online to protect themselves from the virus, similar to other digital businesses like Facebook parent company Meta and Google parent company Alphabet. In just two years, the company's workforce, which includes corporate positions as well as warehouse jobs, quadrupled to more than 1.6 million individuals.

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
