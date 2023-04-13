Meta cuts down perks like free snacks, asks employees to come back to office: Report

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is reportedly cutting several office perks including limiting free food and snacks at the cafeteria. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has been advocating for employees to return to the office.

Tech businesses are experimenting with new methods to save expenses and increase organisational efficiency. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is apparently reducing employee benefits such as free meals and snacks in the canteen. According to the most recent report, Meta has received employee concerns regarding reduced workplace benefits.

According to a media report, many Meta employees are dissatisfied with the drop in cafeteria offerings, including a shortage of snacks and cereals at the workplace, as well as the termination of free meal services and other amenities.

These cuts come as Meta continues to decrease costs as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's "year of efficiency." The corporation disclosed layoffs impacting nearly 11,000 employees last year, and in March of this year, it revealed intentions to cut another 10,000 positions in the near future. Employee morale has allegedly suffered as a result of the impending layoffs and fears about the company's future, with several employees feeling uncertain and frightened about their job security.

The report also highlighted how employees have resorted to making memes about the looming cuts, with some describing the work atmosphere as "Hunger Games" meets "Lord of the Flies," with staff feeling the need to show their worth to management.

According to various media reports, in addition to reducing cafeteria selections, Meta has reduced other workplace perks such as free laundry and dry cleaning services, health and wellness benefits, and more. In an effort to cut expenses, the firm has also shifted its free dinner service half an hour later and eliminated to-go containers.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has been urging staff to return to work. In a recent all-hands meeting, he noted that while Meta will continue to allow remote work, the firm will analyse performance data and perhaps adjust its policy over the summer. During an earnings call, he also mentioned internal research that revealed early-career engineers who joined in person outperformed those who worked remotely.

Meta's reduction in workplace benefits is not uncommon in the tech industry; other businesses such as Google and Salesforce have also reduced office perks. In the past, workplace benefits were utilised to stay competitive and motivate employees to spend more time at work.

