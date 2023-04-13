Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk: Owning Twitter has been 'rollercoaster ride', willing to sell it to 'right person'

    Elon Musk stated in an interview that Twitter has been "quite painful" for him and that the experience has not been fun or a party. He stated that he would sell it to the proper buyer. The billionaire also supported his choice to lay off Twitter staff.

    Elon Musk Owning Twitter has been rollercoaster ride willing to sell it to right person gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    Elon Musk appears to be struggling after purchasing Twitter. In an interview with the BBC, the billionaire stated that Twitter has been "quite painful" for him and that the experience has not been pleasurable or fun. The world's wealthiest man also stated that it has not been dull, but that it has been a rollercoaster ride since he purchased the popular microblogging service.

    When asked if he regretted buying Twitter, Elon Musk responded the "pain level has been extremely high, this hasn't been some kind of party. It hasn't been boring. It's been a rollercoaster ride. "Over the last few months, it's been a very stressful situation," he continued. 

    However, the billionaire backed up his purchase choice by stating that he still believes taking over Twitter was the right thing to do.

    Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook may visit India next week to open Apple stores: Report

    For those who are unaware, Musk initially acquired a stake in Twitter at the beginning of 2022, and he later presented a purchase bid. When he attempted to back out of the arrangement, he was sued by the social media business. 

    Elon Musk also said that he should avoid writing tweets late at night since they are highly contentious and have caused major problems. "Have I repeatedly shot myself in the foot with tweets? Yes. I think I should stop tweeting after 3 a.m.," he remarked.

    Elon Musk also discussed the difficulties he faced when dealing with the layoff process in recent months. He stated that firing 80 percent of Twitter's workers was not simple. 

    Interestingly, while defending his purchase decision and even discussing his struggles to manage the firm, Musk also stated that he would sell Twitter to the appropriate person.

    Also Read | Elon Musk announces April 20 as final date for removal of Twitter Blue checks

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 reasons that make Realme N55 an affordable smartphone gcw

    5 reasons that make Realme N55 an affordable smartphone

    AI predicts Apple foldable iPhone by 2028 gcw

    AI predicts Apple’s foldable iPhone by 2028

    Tecno Phantom V Fold launched in India Check specs price will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gcw

    Tecno Phantom V Fold launched in India, will compete against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

    ChatGPT maker OpenAI offers up to Rs 16 lakh for finding flaws in its system gcw

    ChatGPT-maker OpenAI offers up to Rs 16 lakh for finding flaws in its system

    Elon Musk announces April 20 as final date for removal of Twitter Blue checks gcw

    Elon Musk announces April 20 as final date for removal of Twitter Blue checks

    Recent Stories

    Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor starrer actioner-thriller film to release on OTT at this date; know details vma

    Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor starrer actioner-thriller film to release on OTT at this date; know details

    Journalist KM Basheer death: Setback to IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman; Charges of culpable homicide to remain anr

    Journalist KM Basheer death: Setback to IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman; Culpable homicide charges to remain

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey suicide case: Sanjay Singh arrested by police-read details RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey suicide case: Sanjay Singh arrested by police-read details

    Army jawan accidentally shoots self at Bhatinda military station no link to previous incident gcw

    Army jawan killed in accidental shooting at Bhatinda military station, no link to previous incident

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about accomplishing action scenes in Citadel despite health condition, myositis RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about accomplishing action scenes in Citadel despite health condition, myositis

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon