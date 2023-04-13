Elon Musk: Owning Twitter has been 'rollercoaster ride', willing to sell it to 'right person'

Elon Musk stated in an interview that Twitter has been "quite painful" for him and that the experience has not been fun or a party. He stated that he would sell it to the proper buyer. The billionaire also supported his choice to lay off Twitter staff.

Elon Musk appears to be struggling after purchasing Twitter. In an interview with the BBC, the billionaire stated that Twitter has been "quite painful" for him and that the experience has not been pleasurable or fun. The world's wealthiest man also stated that it has not been dull, but that it has been a rollercoaster ride since he purchased the popular microblogging service.

When asked if he regretted buying Twitter, Elon Musk responded the "pain level has been extremely high, this hasn't been some kind of party. It hasn't been boring. It's been a rollercoaster ride. "Over the last few months, it's been a very stressful situation," he continued.

However, the billionaire backed up his purchase choice by stating that he still believes taking over Twitter was the right thing to do.

Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook may visit India next week to open Apple stores: Report

For those who are unaware, Musk initially acquired a stake in Twitter at the beginning of 2022, and he later presented a purchase bid. When he attempted to back out of the arrangement, he was sued by the social media business.

Elon Musk also said that he should avoid writing tweets late at night since they are highly contentious and have caused major problems. "Have I repeatedly shot myself in the foot with tweets? Yes. I think I should stop tweeting after 3 a.m.," he remarked.

Elon Musk also discussed the difficulties he faced when dealing with the layoff process in recent months. He stated that firing 80 percent of Twitter's workers was not simple.

Interestingly, while defending his purchase decision and even discussing his struggles to manage the firm, Musk also stated that he would sell Twitter to the appropriate person.

Also Read | Elon Musk announces April 20 as final date for removal of Twitter Blue checks