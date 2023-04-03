McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it gears up to announce corporate layoffs: Report

McDonald's, one of the world's largest fast-food chains, will temporarily close all its offices in the US this week as it prepares to inform its corporate employees about a fresh round of layoffs, suggested media reports.

According to the report, McDonald's requested some US staff members and some international workers to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it could make staffing choices virtually. How many workers will be let go is unknown.

The Chicago-based business stated in the letter seen by the Journal that "during the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organisation." According to the report, McDonald's also requested that staff members postpone all in-person meetings at the company's offices with suppliers and other outside parties.

As part of an updated business strategy, the fast-food chain announced in January that it would evaluate the corporate employment numbers. This evaluation could result in cutbacks in some areas and growth in others.

By Monday, McDonald's is anticipated to start making significant announcements. The layoffs are expected to be announced by Wednesday.

Job cuts are rising as companies try to counter a global economic slowdown and soaring inflation. Several tech giants -- including Google, Amazon, and Facebook -- have drastically scaled down their operations recently.

The widespread cutbacks in US software firms have particularly hurt people from India. Numerous employees with temporary visas who were employed in the US are now unemployed and have a very short window of opportunity to find new employment.