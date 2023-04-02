Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Infosys' Narayana Murthy gives leadership lesson; adds it 'makes one feel lonely on top'

    Addressing a gathering after releasing a book titled 'I Did What I Had to Do', Murthy said leadership is also about doing the right thing and raising the confidence of hundreds and thousands of people who look up to you for guidance.

    Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy gives leadership lesson; adds it 'makes one feel lonely on top' snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy on Sunday said leadership makes one feel completely lonely at the top and he has gone through it. Addressing a gathering after releasing a book titled 'I Did What I Had to Do', a biography of industrialist Madan Mohanka authored by Anjana Dutt, Murthy said leadership is also about doing the right thing and raising the confidence of hundreds and thousands of people who look up to you for guidance.

    "As they say, leadership feels completely lonely at the top. I've been through that, and I can feel it in both Madan (Mohanka) and now of course Mehul (Mohanka's son) when I heard from Madan yesterday that leadership is very, very lonely," he said.

    Madan Mohanka founded Tega Industries Limited in 1976 and serves as its Chairman and Executive Director. His son Mehul is the Managing Director and Group CEO of the company.

    "Leadership is also about doing the right thing. It is about raising the confidence of hundreds and thousands of people who look up to you for guidance, people who are lost in concerns and worries about what will happen to my children, what will happen to their education, what will happen to my parents' health, how will I pay the rent of my house next month," Murthy said.

    It is a leader's responsibility to provide confidence to these thousands of people, Murthy said.

    Talking about Mohanka's biography, Murthy said the industrialist "went into the deepest depths of melancholy and scaled the highest mountains of joy."

    The book is in essence all about how a man did what he had to do, he said. "And I think it is a very apt title because mostly for outside the arena, they just do not understand why when you take a certain decision," he added.

    The book is all about the story of how one man led thousands of people by giving them confidence, assuring them the rainbow and beautiful mountains and saying let's walk towards that, Murthy said.

    "I know the path is difficult, I know it's not easy to climb, I know I will go higher and higher as we find, but step after step it becomes more and more difficult to breathe. But that's how you reach the pinnacle. And therefore I am very happy that this book does all of that and much more," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google to cut down free snacks laundry services other perks to save money Report gcw

    Google to cut down free snacks, laundry services, other perks to save money: Report

    Elon Musk becomes the most followed person on Twitter surpasses Barack Obama gcw

    Elon Musk becomes the most-followed person on Twitter

    Indian American businessman Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed AJR

    Indian-American businessman Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed

    German investor Patrick Bauer complaints to PM Modi against Zonta Infratech anr

    'Cheated after investing in India...' German investor Patrick Bauer complains to PM Modi

    Pepsi new logo trends on social media Here is what netizens said about it gcw

    Pepsi's new logo trends on social media; Here's what netizens said about it

    Recent Stories

    Andhra Pradesh: Techie burnt alive in car over brother's alleged extra-marital affair; hunt on for killers snt

    Andhra Pradesh: Techie burnt alive in car over brother's alleged extra-marital affair; hunt on for killers

    Muzaffarnagar Criminal wanted for murdering Suresh Raina's kin killed in police encounter-ayh

    Muzaffarnagar: Criminal wanted for murdering Suresh Raina's kin killed in police encounter

    Cheetah Oban, brought from Namibia enters MP village efforts underway to bring it back to Kuno National Park gcw

    Cheetah Oban, brought from Namibia, enters MP village, efforts underway to bring it back to Kuno National Park

    Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda reveals his party's strategy for upcoming polls snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda reveals his party's strategy for upcoming polls

    Salim Durani: Big-hearted Afghan who played for love of game-ayh

    Salim Durani: Big-hearted Afghan who played for love of game

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon