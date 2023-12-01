Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LPG price hike: 19kg commercial cylinder to get costlier from December 1; Check new rates

    Oil marketing companies increased the price of 19-kg cylinder by Rs 21 on Friday. The retail sales price of a 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder was revised to Rs 1,796.5 in New Delhi and Rs 1,749 in Mumbai. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Commercial LPG will now be costlier after oil marketing companies increased the price of 19-kg cylinder by Rs 21 on Friday, December 1. The hike in the cost of commercial gas cylinders will particularly impact the restaurant and food business, potentially affecting the expenses of individuals dining out.

    A 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder's retail sales price was adjusted to Rs 1,796.5 in New Delhi and Rs 1,749 in Mumbai following the hike. In Chennai and Kolkata, the price was adjusted to Rs 1,968.5 and Rs 1,908, respectively.

    There was no change made in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. The commercial LPG rates were lowered by Rs 57 on November 16 in advance of the most recent modification.

    There is good news for domestic consumers as companies have not made any changes in the price of the 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder. Domestic LPG, which is used in home kitchens for cooking, is still priced at Rs 903 for a 14.2-kg cylinder.  

    Earlier, the government had reduced the price of this cylinder by Rs 200. On Indian Oil's official website, it states that this cylinder costs Rs 903 in Delhi. It is available for Rs 900.50 in Noida. In a similar vein, it costs Rs 929 in Chennai, Rs 918.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 929 in Kolkata.

    Oil marketing companies slashed the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from today by 4.6 per cent. This is the second reduction in one month.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
