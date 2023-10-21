Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Gold Rate Today: Prices increase by Rs 160 per sovereign

    The gold prices in Kerala have gone up on Saturday (Oct 21) by Rs 160 for one sovereign of gold. Today's market rate of one sovereign of gold is Rs 45,280.

    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices in Kerala have gone up on Saturday (Oct 21) by Rs 160 for one sovereign of gold. In the last four days, the gold prices in the state have increased by Rs 1320. Today's market rate of one sovereign of gold is Rs 45,280.

    Gold prices are rising to record highs in the state. With the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the price of gold has risen in the international market. The reason for this is that gold is seen as a safe investment and the demand for gold increases in war situations. Before May 5, the highest price of gold was Rs 45,760. 

    Today's market price of 22 carat gold per gram is Rs 5660. A gram of 18 carat gold costs Rs 4698. The price of silver also rose. One gram of common silver costs Rs 79. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram.

    October gold price at a glance:

    October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

    October 2 - One sovereign of gold price fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560. 

    October 3 - A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080. 

    October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080. 

    October 5- A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 160. The market price is Rs 41,960.

    October 6 - Gold price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign (pavan). The market price is Rs.42,000 

    October 7- Over sovereign (pavan) gold price rose by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 42,200.

    October 7 (afternoon)- Gold price rose by Rs 320 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,520.

    October 8- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price - Rs 42,520

    October 9- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160. The market price was Rs 42,680.

    October 10- Gold price rose by Rs 240 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,920.

    October 11- Gold price remains unchanged. The market price continued at Rs 42,920 for one sovereign.

    October 12- The gold prices rose by Rs 280 for one sovereign. The market price was Rs 43,200.

    October 13 - The gold price remains unchanged. The market price is Rs 43,200

    October 14- Rs 1120 per sovereign of gold. Market price Rs 44,320.

    October 15- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price Rs 44,320 

    October 16- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 240. Market price Rs 44,080.

    October 17- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 120. The market price was Rs 43,960.

    October 18- Gold price rose by Rs 400 per sovereign (pavan). The market price was Rs 44,360.

    October 19- Gold prices rose by Rs 200 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 44,560.

    October 20- Gold prices rose by Rs 550 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 45,120.

    October 21- Gold price rose by Rs 160 per sovereign. The market price is RS 45,280.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
