    Kerala gold rate today: Prices go up by Rs 160 for one sovereign; Check details

    The price of one sovereign (pavan) of gold in Kerala rose by Rs 160 on Monday (Oct 9). The total market price of one sovereign of gold now is Rs 42,680.

    Kerala gold rate today october 9 2023
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices in Kerala have been rising sharply in the last two days. On Monday, one sovereign (pavan) of gold has gone up by Rs 160. With this, Rs 680 has been increased in the last three days. The total market price of one sovereign of gold now is Rs 42,680. There was a variation in gold price twice on Saturday (Oct 7).

    Gold prices in the state fell sharply since September 26 leading to a decrease of Rs 2040. Prices for gold dropped to their lowest level in six months. 

    The market price of one gram of 22 carat gold is Rs.5335. A gram of 18 carat gold costs Rs 4408. The price of silver has also gone up. A gram of common silver costs Rs 75. Hallmark silver prices remain unchanged. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram. 

    Gold price at a glance in October:

    October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

    October 2 - One sovereign of gold price fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560. 

    October 3 - A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080. 

    October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080. 

    October 5- A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 160. The market price is Rs 41,960.

    October 6 - Gold price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign (pavan). The market price is Rs.42,000 

    October 7- Over sovereign (pavan) gold price rose by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 42,200.

    October 7 (afternoon)- Gold price rose by Rs 320 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,520.

    October 8- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price - Rs 42,520

    October 9- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160. The markert price is Rs 42,680.
     

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
