    Kerala gold rate today: Gold prices soar again to over Rs 44,000; Check details

    Gold prices rose sharply in Kerala today (Oct 18). The rate of one sovereign (pavan) of gold in the market is Rs 44,360 today.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Gold prices rose sharply in Kerala today (Oct 18). Last Saturday, gold prices fell marginally after hitting a one-day high of Rs 1,120. A minimum of Rs 360 was decreased in the last two days. However, today it rose by Rs 400 taking the gold price to more than Rs 44,000. The rate of one sovereign (pavan) of gold in the market is Rs 44,360 today.

    With the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the price of gold has risen sharply in the international market. Business analysts suggest that prices are likely to rise in the coming days. 

    Today's market price of 22 carat gold rose by Rs 50 to Rs 5545 per gram. A gram of 18 carat gold costs Rs 4603. The price of silver also rose. The price of common silver rose by Rs 1 to Rs 78 per gram. Meanwhile, the price of Hallmark silver remains unchanged. The market price of hallmark silver is Rs 103 per gram.  

    October gold price at a glance:

     

    October 1 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price was Rs 42,680.

    October 2 - One sovereign of gold price fell by Rs.120. Market price- Rs 42,560. 

    October 3 - A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 480. Market price- Rs 42,080. 

    October 4 - Gold prices remained unchanged. The market price is Rs 42,080. 

    October 5- A sovereign of gold price fell by Rs 160. The market price is Rs 41,960.

    October 6 - Gold price rose by Rs 80 per sovereign (pavan). The market price is Rs.42,000 

    October 7- Over sovereign (pavan) gold price rose by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 42,200.

    October 7 (afternoon)- Gold price rose by Rs 320 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,520.

    October 8- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price - Rs 42,520

    October 9- A sovereign of gold rose by Rs 160. The market price was Rs 42,680.

    October 10- Gold price rose by Rs 240 per sovereign. The market price was Rs 42,920.

    October 11- Gold price remains unchanged. The market price continued at Rs 42,920 for one sovereign.

    October 12- The gold prices rose by Rs 280 for one sovereign. The market price was Rs 43,200.

    October 13 - The gold price remains unchanged. The market price is Rs 43,200

    October 14- Rs 1120 per sovereign of gold. Market price Rs 44,320.

    October 15- Gold prices remained unchanged. Market price Rs 44,320 

    October 16- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 240. Market price Rs 44,080.

    October 17- One sovereign of gold fell by Rs 120. The market price was Rs 43,960.

    October 18- Gold price rose by Rs 400 per sovereign (pavan). The market price is Rs 44,360.

