    Karnataka Budget 2024: Government allocates Rs 393 crore for minority welfare

    The Karnataka government allocates Rs. 393 crore for minority welfare in its 2024 budget, emphasizing educational empowerment and infrastructure at religious sites. Initiatives include workshops for religious leaders, funding for pilgrimage facilities, and development grants for communities like Muslims, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Sikligars.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    Karnataka government has allocated Rs 393 crore rupees for the development of minority welfare in the state. CM Siddaramaiah announced various measures in the Karnataka 2024 budget, focusing on educational empowerment and infrastructure enhancement at key religious sites across the state. The funds are towards various initiatives aimed at uplifting minority communities and ensuring their socio-economic progress. Here are some of the key highlights from the budget announcement:

    • Workshops focusing on current affairs will be organized for moulavis and muttavallis registered with the State Wakf Board, enhancing their knowledge and educational capabilities.
    • A significant sum of Rs. 20 crore will be allocated to provide basic facilities at major pilgrimage destinations in the state, catering to the needs of pilgrims belonging to different communities.
    • Construction work for the Mangaluru Haj Bhavan will commence with a budget of Rs. 10 crore, facilitating the pilgrimage needs of the Muslim community.
    • A provision of Rs. 50 crore has been made for the development of major pilgrimage destinations of the Jain community, enhancing their religious tourism infrastructure.
    • An allocation of Rs. 200 crore has been earmarked for the development of the Christian community, focusing on their socio-economic upliftment and welfare programs.
    • The sacred texts of the Buddhist community, Tripitakas, will be translated into Kannada, with necessary grants allocated for this purpose, promoting cultural inclusivity and accessibility.
    • A budget of Rs. 2 crore will be dedicated to formulating targeted schemes aimed at the financial empowerment of the Sikligar community, providing them with opportunities for economic advancement.
    • Shri Nanak Jhira Saheb Gurudwara in Bidar will receive a development grant of Rs. 1 crore, enhancing facilities for the Sikh community and promoting religious tourism in the region.
    • Programs worth Rs. 393 crore will be formulated and implemented through Minorities Development Corporations during the fiscal year 2024-25, focusing on various aspects of minority community development.
    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
