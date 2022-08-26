Jack Dorsey reveals his biggest regret and it's related to Twitter; know what it is?

In response to a question about whether Twitter turned out the way he had envisioned, Dorsey said, "The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company." Jack Dorsey stands to receive $978 million if the agreement for billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed.

A netizen asked Jack Dorsey: "@Jack wondering what was your intent on Twitter and has it turned out the way you wanted? It feels a bit skewed leftward right now. How do we straighten it? It seems an inordinate amount of rightward-leaning Twitter users are being banned or kicked off. It can't be good for MDAU."

If the deal to sell Twitter to billionaire Elon Musk is successful, Dorsey will get $978 million. When asked what organisational structure he preferred for Twitter, Dorsey said that it ought to be "a protocol" and that Twitter shouldn't be controlled by either the government or another business.

Twitter is involved in a number of conflicts. For attempting to back out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, Musk has been sued by the corporation. Twitter has been accused of deceiving federal authorities about its security procedures to guard against hackers and spam accounts, according to a former executive turned whistleblower.

On May 26, Jack Dorsey stepped down from the Twitter board of directors. Dorsey had been a director since 2007 and was most recently Twitter CEO from mid-2015 until his resignation last year. Parag Agrawal had taken over his role after the resignation.