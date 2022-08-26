Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jack Dorsey reveals his biggest regret and it's related to Twitter; know what it is?

    In response to a question about whether Twitter turned out the way he had envisioned, Dorsey said, "The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company." Jack Dorsey stands to receive $978 million if the agreement for billionaire Elon Musk to buy Twitter is completed.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

    Jack Dorsey, the founder and former CEO of Twitter, posted on Twitter about his biggest regret and it is related to the company. Taking to Twitter, Dorsey said that he regretted that the social media network turning into a business. In an answer to a query about whether Twitter turned out as he had hoped, Dorsey wrote, "The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company."

    A netizen asked Jack Dorsey: "@Jack wondering what was your intent on Twitter and has it turned out the way you wanted? It feels a bit skewed leftward right now. How do we straighten it? It seems an inordinate amount of rightward-leaning Twitter users are being banned or kicked off. It can't be good for MDAU."

    To which, the social networking platform's founder said,  “The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company.”

    Also Read | From national security threats to recklessness: Whistleblower ‘exposes’ Twitter

    If the deal to sell Twitter to billionaire Elon Musk is successful, Dorsey will get $978 million. When asked what organisational structure he preferred for Twitter, Dorsey said that it ought to be "a protocol" and that Twitter shouldn't be controlled by either the government or another business.

    Twitter is involved in a number of conflicts. For attempting to back out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, Musk has been sued by the corporation. Twitter has been accused of deceiving federal authorities about its security procedures to guard against hackers and spam accounts, according to a former executive turned whistleblower.

    Also read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk trolled after pulling out of $44 billion Twitter deal

    On May 26, Jack Dorsey stepped down from the Twitter board of directors. Dorsey had been a director since 2007 and was most recently Twitter CEO from mid-2015 until his resignation last year. Parag Agrawal had taken over his role after the resignation.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
