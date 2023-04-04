Is Apple laying off employees from its retail team? Here's what we know so far

Apple Inc is reportedly eliminating a small number of roles in some of its corporate teams, media reports suggested. According to the report, speculated Apple layoffs could affect a small number of people from 'development and preservation teams'.

After avoiding cuts for a while, Apple has now started to fire workers. The latest piece of information reveals that Apple has began laying off employees from its retail team. The cuts are anticipated to be "masively smaller scale" than those experienced by other major tech firms like Google, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, but still important for Apple, according to accounts from Bloomberg and Business Insider.

In the past, Google had cut off about 12,000 workers, with Amazon heading the way with 27,000, Meta coming in close behind with about 21,000, and Microsoft with about 10,000.

According to the reports, Apple has taken action to enhance its business practises. The purpose of the cutbacks was not to reduce expenses. Reports suggest that the layoffs are private, though it is not yet known how many employees will be impacted. The impacted workers come from the department in charge of setting up and managing Apple's retail locations.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17 Pro to be 1st model to feature under-display Face ID with camera cutout

After being allowed until the end of the week to apply for alternative jobs, the business is giving up to four months of severance compensation to those who are unable to find new positions within Apple. Since the epidemic began, there have been no full-time cutbacks at Apple prior to this one.

By avoiding significant job cuts, Apple has typically set itself apart from other large software firms. Layoffs are the company's "last resort," according to CEO Tim Cook. Apple has, however, been cutting expenses in other ways, such as by firing contractors, keeping some jobs open, delaying bonuses, slowing recruiting, cutting trip spending, and delaying initiatives. This news comes at a time when many other tech companies have announced significant job cuts in response to economic pressures caused by the pandemic

Also Read | Google Pixel 7a likely to launch on May 10, may come in 5 shades & 256G variant; Check details