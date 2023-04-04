Apple iPhone 17 Pro to be 1st model to feature under-display Face ID with camera cutout

The news was shared by prominent display analyst Ross Young on Twitter, highlighting that Apple will introduce in-display Face ID with the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro. It was reported last year that the company is working on an under-display Face ID authentication system for the 'Pro' iPhone models.

The US-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring the under-panel Face ID technology to Apple iPhone 17 Pro in 2027. According to a recent rumor, it will continue to be exclusive to iPhones with the "Pro" variant.

Ross Young, a display analyst, recently posted a revised plan to Twitter. According to him, the iPhone 17 Pro will be the first Apple product to include Face ID under the display. Young added that "Apple will go completely LTPO in 2025, and even base models will finally get 120Hz refresh."

According to the reports, the front-facing camera will have a circle cutout in addition to the under-display Face ID feature. Until the "Pro" iPhone models move the camera under the display for a true "all screen" look in 2027, this design is anticipated to stay in place.

Young predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro versions would be the first to include under-panel Face ID technology back in May 2022. He did just say that there would be a one-year postponement because of "sensor issues." This change means that Dynamic Island’s two display cutouts will remain unchanged through three successive “Pro" iPhone generations.

The standard iPhone 17 versions are anticipated to include ProMotion in addition to the under-panel Face ID technology, which is presently only available on Apple's top-tier devices.

Apple is also preparing to make a significant change to its iPhones this year. A multi-purpose action button is anticipated to replace the standard mute key on the forthcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly have a physical button on the side of the device that can be used for a number of tasks, including muting conversations, capturing screenshots, and starting Siri, according to information that has surfaced.

