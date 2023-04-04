Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 7a likely to launch on May 10, may come in 5 shades & 256G variant; Check details

    The Pixel 7a will likely be announced at Google’s upcoming I/O developer conference if we go by previous launch events. Google will host the event on May 10 this year. It will likely come to India as well. 

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    The Pixel 7a will likely be announced at Google’s upcoming I/O developer conference if we go by previous launch events. The internet behemoth has officially announced that its Google gathering will take place on May 10 in the US, which is next month. It will also present the most recent Android 14 OS. 

    Tensor G2 from Google is probably going to run the Pixel 7a. It is rumoured to have UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. It is anticipated to keep the 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel. The screen might have a frame rate of 90Hz, which would be a small improvement over the Pixel 6a's 60Hz display. 

    Also Read | 5 ways to make your iPhone battery last longer

    According to reports, the phone may have a 4,410mAh battery inside that supports 18W wired charging technology, but there won't be a charger in the sale package. We now have Android devices that come with at least 65W or 80W charging technology, so it is high time for Google to start supporting higher charging rates.

    At the rear, there might be a triple camera system with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary sensor. This would be an improvement over the Pixel 6a's 12.2-megapixel primary camera. A 12-megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX712 camera might be used to back it up. According to rumors, the 5G phone may come in polar blue, carbon, cotton, and jade hue options.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 4 with OLED display under works, may compete against Google Pixel 7a

     Stereo speakers are also said to be included with the gadget.  In the US market, the pixel 7a is anticipated to cost between $450 and $500. (around Rs 37,100 to Rs 41,200).

    Google is unlikely to miss the Pixel 7a's Indian debut for a number of reasons. The reasonably priced Pixel A series from Google has been quite successful and well-liked in the nation. 

    (Photo: @Siva_Bharani | Twitter)

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
