    Interim Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces cervical cancer vaccination for girls aged 9-14 years

    The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled plans to provide free vaccines for cervical cancer to girls between the ages of 9 and 14 years during her Interim Budget 2024 speech.

    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday made a significant announcement during her Interim Budget 2024 speech, revealing plans to launch a vaccination program against cervical cancer for all girls aged 9 to 14 years. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to prioritizing preventive healthcare measures and addressing critical health concerns affecting women. Cervical cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in India, and vaccination at a young age can effectively prevent the onset of the disease.

    "Our govt will encourage vaccination for girls aged 9-14 years for cervical cancer," said Sitharaman in her speech.

    Cervical cancer is a preventable disease, and vaccination is recognized as one of the most effective methods for preventing its occurrence. However, access to cervical cancer vaccines has often been limited due to financial constraints, particularly for families from lower socio-economic backgrounds. By providing free vaccines to girls between the ages of 9 and 14 years, the government aims to ensure that all girls, regardless of their economic status, have access to life-saving preventive healthcare measures.

    With regards to maternal and child healthcare, the FM added, "Various schemes for maternal and child healthcare will be brought in synergy. Anganwadis will be upgraded."

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
