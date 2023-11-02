Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India's thriving startup ecosystem: Report shows 18 percent rise in women's leadership in last 5 years

    Examining the rise of women-led startups and their impact on gender equity and professional growth in India's vibrant startup ecosystem.

    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    India’s robust startup ecosystem, the third-largest globally, thrives predominantly in the technology sector. Among its varied domains, technology leads the way, encompassing fintech, edtech, and healthtech. Nevertheless, a diverse array of startups is active in sectors like e-commerce, logistics, and foodtech. In a significant stride, startups are fostering increased female participation in the Indian workforce. According to the Women’s in India's Startup Ecosystem Report (WISER), over the past five years, women-led startups in India have surged to 18 percent.

    The report underscores the potential of startups to create over 2 million job opportunities for women by 2030. It emphasizes the ecosystem's distinctive capacity to attract female talent.

    Also read: Another milestone! Record-breaking October 2023 sees 11.41 billion UPI transactions worth Rs 17.16 lakh crore

    The report emphasizes that startups have attracted highly skilled and motivated women aspiring for unhindered personal and professional development. Their drive parallels that of male counterparts, seeking rapid growth, ongoing learning, the dynamic nature of startups, innovation, and ownership over their work. Regardless of career stage, startups provide women a distinct avenue to realize personal and professional goals, showcasing their significant role in advancing and empowering women in India's workforce.

    However, the report notes the persistent challenge of achieving gender equity within startups. While both men and women embark on their startup journeys together, women often encounter slower progression in terms of job tenure and seniority. In corporate settings, women's representation in sales stands at 19 percent, and in finance, it's 21 percent.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 1:26 PM IST
