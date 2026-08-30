Oil India's subsidiary OGEL signed MoUs with four Haryana municipalities to develop integrated Compressed Biogas (CBG) and Waste-to-Energy projects. The plants will process 5,000 TPD of municipal waste to generate CBG and green electricity.

Oil India Limited's wholly owned subsidiary OIL Green Energy Limited (OGEL) signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four municipalities in Haryana to develop integrated Compressed Biogas (CBG) and Waste-to-Energy projects, marking a significant expansion of the company's low-carbon energy portfolio.

OIL said on Sunday that the MoUs were signed with the municipalities of Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Ambala in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, senior ministers, MPs and officials from the state government and OIL/OGEL.

Project Scope and Capacity

The four proposed projects will be developed across the Hisar, Ambala, Faridabad and Gurugram clusters, with waste-processing capacities of 500 tonnes per day (TPD), 900 TPD, 1,600 TPD and 2,000 TPD, respectively.

Collectively, the facilities will be capable of scientifically processing 5,000 TPD of municipal solid waste and are expected to produce 70-75 TPD of CBG and 50 MW of green power.

Integrated Waste-to-Energy Process

Under the integrated model, municipal waste will first undergo scientific pre-processing and segregation to maximise resource recovery. Recyclable material will be recovered, while the wet and biodegradable portion will be converted into CBG. The non-recyclable dry fraction will subsequently be used to generate electricity through Waste-to-Energy facilities.

Promoting Sustainability and Circular Economy

The company said the approach is designed to maximise both resource and energy recovery while reducing dependence on landfills. By converting different waste streams into CBG and green electricity, the projects are expected to contribute to more sustainable municipal waste management in Haryana.

The initiative also aligns with the government's broader Waste-to-Wealth and circular economy objectives, as well as the clean-energy transition. The projects are aligned with the GOBARdhan - National Circular Bioenergy Scheme 2026, which seeks to promote scientific waste management and accelerate conversion of organic waste into CBG and other clean-energy forms.

Strengthening Low-Carbon Portfolio

For OIL, the collaboration is expected to strengthen OGEL's role in developing large-scale waste-to-clean-energy solutions and broaden the company's presence in the low-carbon energy segment. (ANI)