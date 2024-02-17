Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Game-changer in India's media landscape? Reliance-Tata Group's first-ever partnership likely with THIS deal

    According to a Business Standard report, Reliance aims to bolster its media footprint by integrating Tata Play's offerings with its extensive content library, particularly through its JioCinema platform.

    Game-changer in India's media landscape? Reliance-Tata Group's first-ever partnership likely with THIS deal
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    In a move signaling a significant expansion in India's media and entertainment landscape, Reliance Industries, under the stewardship of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is reportedly in negotiations to acquire Disney's stake in Tata Play, a prominent satellite TV service provider. According to a Business Standard report, Reliance aims to bolster its media footprint by integrating Tata Play's offerings with its extensive content library, particularly through its JioCinema platform.

    The potential acquisition targets Disney's 29.8% stake in Tata Play, a strategic maneuver by Reliance to tap into new avenues within India's rapidly evolving media industry. With interests ranging from oil to telecom, Reliance Industries seeks to capitalize on synergies between its existing ventures and the expansive reach of Tata Play's customer base.

    Tata Play, despite its market presence, has faced financial challenges, reporting a loss of 1.05 billion rupees in fiscal 2023. The company's performance underscores the competitive dynamics within India's $28-billion media and entertainment sector, where players vie for market share amidst shifting consumer preferences and technological advancements.

    The proposed acquisition represents more than a mere business transaction; it marks a watershed moment in corporate partnerships. Should the deal materialize, it would signify the first-ever collaboration between the Tata Group and Reliance Industries, two titans of the Indian corporate landscape.

    Tata Sons currently holds a majority stake of 50.2% in Tata Play, with Singapore's Temasek owning approximately 20%. The potential acquisition of Disney's stake underscores Reliance's strategic vision to consolidate its position in India's media ecosystem, leveraging its diverse portfolio encompassing television channels and digital streaming platforms.

    Reliance's interest in Tata Play is part of a broader strategy to fortify its presence in the media realm. Earlier reports indicated that Reliance is also nearing a merger with Disney's India media business, a move that could see Reliance holding a majority stake of 51%-54%. This development underscores Reliance's commitment to expanding its foothold in key segments of India's burgeoning media landscape.

    Furthermore, the envisioned merger includes participation from Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and former Disney executive Uday Shankar, poised to acquire approximately 9% stake in the merged entity. Disney, in turn, is anticipated to retain around 40% stake in the combined enterprise, signaling a strategic realignment within India's media ecosystem.

    For Tata Play subscribers, the potential acquisition holds promise for enhanced content offerings and streamlined services. Reliance's vast reservoir of content, coupled with its technological prowess, could unlock new avenues for customer engagement and innovation within the Tata Play ecosystem.

    As valuation discussions unfold and negotiations progress, stakeholders across the media landscape eagerly await further developments. The outcome of these deliberations could reshape the contours of India's media and entertainment industry, heralding new partnerships and possibilities in an increasingly interconnected digital age.

