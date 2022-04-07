Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart ventures into healthcare sector as it launches Flipkart Health Plus app

    Flipkart ventures into healthcare sector as it launches Flipkart Health Plus app gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 9:32 AM IST

    Flipkart, a Walmart group company, made its entry into the healthcare sector on Wednesday by introducing a new app Flipkart Health Plus to harness its reach and service more than 20,000 pin codes throughout the country. Health Care on Flipkart The Flipkart Health Plus platform will integrate over 500 independent vendors with a network of licenced pharmacists for medical prescription validity and proper medication dispensing, according to a company release.

    Prashant Jhaveri, CEO of Flipkart Health Plus, stated that since the COVID-19 epidemic, Indians have seen a major change in favour of wellness and preventative healthcare, with a greater emphasis on health and wellbeing than ever before.

    "Through Flipkart Health+, we hope to bridge the important gap in access to authentic medications, healthcare goods, and services across the country, particularly in the country's most rural and underserved areas," Jhaveri stated.

    According to the statement, the software is now accessible on the Android Play Store and will be available on iOS in the future.

    Despite the fact that it is an intermediate marketplace platform, Flipkart stated that it has implemented several quality checks and verification methods to support the delivery of authentic pharmaceuticals and healthcare items from independent sellers to the customer's doorstep.

    "In the next months, Flipkart Health+ intends to onboard third-party healthcare service providers, who will provide clients with various value-added healthcare services like as teleconsultation and e-diagnostics," according to the statement.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 9:32 AM IST
