Flipkart launches e-pharmacy programme; to deliver medicines, connect with doctors
Flipkart stated earlier this week that it had purchased a controlling share in the online pharmacy and digital healthcare firm without disclosing the transaction's financial terms.
Flipkart just bought Sastasundar Marketplace Limited, also known as SastaSundar.com, an online pharmacy. Flipkart will now be able to deliver pharmaceuticals to your home as a result of its recent purchase. Flipkart will launch its e-pharmacy programme as part of Flipkart Health+, which will also provide consumers access to online medical counselling and tests. Flipkart stated earlier this week that it had purchased a controlling share in the online pharmacy and digital healthcare firm without disclosing the transaction's financial terms.
SastaSundar.com claims to be supported by a network of over 490 pharmacies and promises to give healthcare access to all Indians. Flipkart Health+, a new venture, aims to provide Indians access to high-quality, low-cost healthcare. For this, it intends to begin with e-pharmacy, which means Flipkart Health+ will first allow consumers to purchase drugs through its online platform. Flipkart intends to introduce new healthcare services over time progressively. These will comprise e-diagnostics and e-consultation.
The new endeavour might be viewed as Flipkart's attempt to get an advantage in the country's highly competitive E-Commerce industry. Amazon has been operating the Amazon Pharmacy in Bengaluru since last year. In a similar transaction, Tata Digital acquired online pharmacy 1mg earlier this year.
Flipkart's foray into e-pharmacy makes sense considering the surge in online medication purchases after the COVID-19 outbreak. E-pharmacy is viewed as one of the emerging segments in the country's extremely competitive e-commerce market.
