Flipkart launches e-pharmacy programme; to deliver medicines, connect with doctors

Flipkart just bought Sastasundar Marketplace Limited, also known as SastaSundar.com, an online pharmacy. Flipkart will now be able to deliver pharmaceuticals to your home as a result of its recent purchase. Flipkart will launch its e-pharmacy programme as part of Flipkart Health+, which will also provide consumers access to online medical counselling and tests. Flipkart stated earlier this week that it had purchased a controlling share in the online pharmacy and digital healthcare firm without disclosing the transaction's financial terms.

SastaSundar.com claims to be supported by a network of over 490 pharmacies and promises to give healthcare access to all Indians. Flipkart Health+, a new venture, aims to provide Indians access to high-quality, low-cost healthcare. For this, it intends to begin with e-pharmacy, which means Flipkart Health+ will first allow consumers to purchase drugs through its online platform. Flipkart intends to introduce new healthcare services over time progressively. These will comprise e-diagnostics and e-consultation.

The new endeavour might be viewed as Flipkart's attempt to get an advantage in the country's highly competitive E-Commerce industry. Amazon has been operating the Amazon Pharmacy in Bengaluru since last year. In a similar transaction, Tata Digital acquired online pharmacy 1mg earlier this year.

Flipkart's foray into e-pharmacy makes sense considering the surge in online medication purchases after the COVID-19 outbreak. E-pharmacy is viewed as one of the emerging segments in the country's extremely competitive e-commerce market.

Also Read | Flipkart announces 'Love it or return it', will allow users test premium phones, return it for full refund

Flipkart has introduced a new 'Love it or return it' programme that will allow Indian buyers to try out a premium smartphone for 15 days before returning it for a full refund. Initially, Flipkart is working with Samsung to allow users to test Samsung foldable smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Customers may buy a smartphone from Flipkart and try it for up to 15 days before returning it if they are dissatisfied for any reason.