Flipkart announces 'Love it or return it', will allow users test premium phones, return it for full refund

lipkart has announced a new 'Love it or return it' programme that will let buyers in India test out a premium smartphone for 15 days before returning it for a full refund. Initially, Flipkart is collaborating with Samsung to provide customers with the opportunity to test Samsung foldable smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Customers may purchase Flipkart and test the gadget for up to 15 days before returning it if they are displeased with the smartphone for any reason.

Following a quality check to guarantee that the gadget is fully functional, clients will receive a full refund of the smartphone purchase price, credited to their bank account. The 'Love it or return it' programme is offered in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Vadodara, among other cities. The initiative comes at a time when demand for premium cellphones in the nation is on the increase.

The e-commerce behemoth claims that the 'Love it or Return it' policy would deliver a "confident buying experience." "while ensuring particular consumer demands are met. Speaking about the new initiative, Arief Mohamad, Senior Director, stated that they are providing the customer with the opportunity to physically feel the smartphone of their choice to determine if it is appropriate. Samsung also praised the collaboration, stating that users may now obtain these breakthrough products through the "innovation programme."

To obtain refunds or returns, go to the Flipkart return request weblink. After that, input your IMEI number to validate and log in to the app. Users will be required to provide personal information as well as banking information. Upon successful submission, a ticket number will be generated. An email will be sent with instructions on downloading the app and diagnosing the phone to confirm it is in working order. Following a satisfactory diagnostic, logistics personnel will contact you to arrange the equipment to be picked up. An authorised representative will collect the gadget following a physical QC. Customers will get a refund within seven business days.

