Elon Musk criticises work from home policy, asks employees to step out of 'la-la-land'

Elon Musk says that tech workers need to 'get off their moral high horse with their work-from-home bulls***'. The Twitter boss feels that working from home is morally wrong.

Elon Musk has frequently voiced his contempt for the concept of working from home and has now taken it a step further by labelling it a "moral issue." According to Musk, individuals employed in the Silicon Valley should "get off of their moral high horses with their work-from-home b*******," in an interview.

The Twitter CEO claims that since service employees (such as those who serve meals, operate cabs, provide healthcare, etc.) cannot work from home, nobody else should have the option. In an interview with CNBC, Musk stated, "Silicon Valley 'laptop classes' need to get off their'moral high horse' with their work-from-home bulls***."

The CEO of Tesla Inc. stated that starting up a laptop from home reduces productivity and sends the incorrect message to employees who don't have that choice, such as manufacturing workers.

"People building the cars, servicing the cars, building houses, fixing houses, making the food, making all the things that people consume.It's not just a productivity thing, I think it's morally wrong," he added. He also stated during the interview that workers for Twitter, Tesla, and Space X will need to report to work each day.

In October 2022, Musk acquired Twitter, upending the lives of its employees. He had warned the staff of "tough times ahead" in his first email, which had been sent late one November night. Additionally, he had made it illegal to work remotely unless he personally approved of it.

Before Musk had assumed his new role, Twitter had adapted a 'work-from-anywhere' policy for its employees. However, this changed as Twitter's new boss was against working from home.

