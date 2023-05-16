Explained: How to track, block lost mobile phones via Sanchar Saathi Portal

You can now track and block your lost smartphones across the country. The Department of Telecommunications has launched the Sanchar Saathi portal. Here’s how to use the Sanchar Saathi portal to block and unblock your smartphone.

People will be now able to block and track their lost or stolen mobile phones across India via the Sanchar Saathi portal launched by the Department of Telecom on Tuesday. Through the Sanchar Saathi Portal, users would be able to ban, trace, and verify the legitimacy of a used gadget before purchasing it, according to Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) is the first element of the Sanchar Saathi site. You can go to this link if you misplace your cell phone. Following some identification verification and an undertaking need, the portal will communicate with telecom service providers and law enforcement organisations to disable your misplaced cell phone," according to Vaishnaw.

How to block your smartphone on the Sanchar Saathi portal

Visit the Sanchar Saathi site to get started.

Enter your name, phone number, IMEI information, device brand, model, and invoice information at this time.

You will next be prompted to input the specifics of where you misplaced your smartphone. The city, district, state, and date are all included.

A copy of the complaint must also be uploaded, together with information on the police station where the complaint was made and its complaint number.

You must input the owner's information, including name, address, identity documentation, and email, at the conclusion.

Enter the captcha and use an OTP to validate the application to submit the complaint.

Click "Submit" after accepting the declaration.

He said that the Prime Minister has a clear vision that emphasises the importance of user safety and that the features offered by the Sanchar Saathi portal are in line with that goal.

The facilities for Sanchar Saathi were created by C-DoT. The Department of Telecom's technology development division has been successful in adding a capability to monitor the usage of fake mobile phones across all telecom networks.

The government has made it mandatory to disclose IMEI-- a 15-digit unique numeric identifier of mobile devices before their sale in India. The mobile networks will have access to the list of approved IMEI numbers which will check the entry of any unauthorised mobile phones on their network.

With the new system in place, it will be futile to use stolen mobile phones. The system developed under Sanchar Saathi can also help in curbing the smuggling of phones.

(With PTI Inputs)