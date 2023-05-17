Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alert Gmail users! Google will delete your account, photos starting December 2023 if...

    Your Gmail account will be deleted if you do not use it for two years. The new policy will not take effect until December of this year at the earliest. Google had a policy that data stored in accounts that have not been operated for two years might be wiped.

    Alert Gmail users Google will delete your account photos starting December 2023 if gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Google will delete your account if you have a Gmail account but haven't used it in more than two years. Google has advised users to log in and check their old Google accounts at least once every 24 months after announcing an amendment to its policy for inactive accounts. Google used to have a rule that said data in accounts that had not been used for two years might be erased totally, but that rule has now changed.

    "To lower this risk, we are extending the period of inactivity for Google Accounts across all of our products to two years. Starting later this year, Google may erase an account and all of its data, including those found in Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube, and Google Photos, if it has not been used or signed into for at least two years," Google said in a statement.

    Also Read | Transferred money to wrong account via Paytm, Google Pay? Here's how you can recover it

    The new policy will not take effect until December of this year at the earliest. This means that the users who are not active on Gmail still have time to retrieve their old account.  Users are advised to restore their previous login credentials or hold off until more information on the deletion procedure is available. Notably, the deleted Gmail accounts cannot be recovered.

    Google tracks account activity based on a variety of behaviours, including using Google Drive, viewing YouTube videos, installing applications from the Google Play Store, searching, or signing in with Google for third-party apps or services. It is yet unknown, though, if certain account usages, such as creating aliases that route emails, will be liable to termination.

    Also Read | Explained: How to track, block lost mobile phones via Sanchar Saathi Portal

    Google will start by focusing on accounts that were established but never used again once the new policy is in place. In the months preceding deletion, the organisation intends to send repeated notices to the account and any related recovery emails.

    In order to avoid having their dormant Google accounts cancelled, users must keep updated about these policy changes and take appropriate action. 

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Transferred money to wrong account via Paytm Google Pay UPI Here is how you can recover it gcw

    Transferred money to wrong account via Paytm, Google Pay? Here's how you can recover it

    Explained How to track block lost mobile phones via Sanchar Saathi Portal gcw

    Explained: How to track, block lost mobile phones via Sanchar Saathi Portal

    Elon Musk praises butter chicken and naan in a viral post netizens react gcw

    Elon Musk praises butter chicken and naan in a viral post; netizens react

    Motorola Edge 40 to launch in India on May 23 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Motorola Edge 40 to launch in India on May 23; Here's what you can expect

    Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in new lime colour Check price sale details offers gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in new lime colour; Check price, sale details & offers

    Recent Stories

    Most divorces seems to arise from love marriages: Supreme Court AJR

    Most divorces seems to arise from love marriages: Supreme Court

    Congress slams BJP for questioning delay in deciding Karnataka CM; check details AJR

    'Won't lobby for it': Congress leader G Parameshwara on dalits' demand to make him Karnataka CM

    Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets 'emotional' as his French film Jeanne du Barry got 7-minute standing ovation vma

    Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets 'emotional' as his French film Jeanne du Barry got 7-minute standing ovation

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals RR Joe Root in awe of teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubs him one 'hell of a talent'-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Joe Root in awe of teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, dubs him one 'hell of a talent'

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai gets candid about smartphone he uses and more gcw

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai gets candid about smartphone he uses and more

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon