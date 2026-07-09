The Department of Telecommunications' Samriddh Gram project has won a global award at the WSIS Prizes 2026. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed the win, which recognizes the project's use of BharatNet to deliver key services to rural India.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hails DoT's flagship Samriddh Gram project's Global win at WSIS Prizes 2026 under Action Line C6 - Enabling Environment. The International Telecommunication Union declared the project, officially known as Samriddh Gram: Integrated Phygital Service Delivery Model Enabled by BharatNet, the global winner after a multi-stage evaluation process that included global online voting and final expert adjudication.

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More than 2.2 million votes were cast globally across all nominated categories during the voting phase.

What is the Samriddh Gram Project?

According to the Ministry of Communications, the initiative establishes village-level Samriddhi Kendras as one-stop hubs. These centres utilise the BharatNet fibre backbone to deliver integrated services covering healthcare, education, agriculture, financial inclusion, skilling, and e-governance directly to rural communities. The model combines digital platforms with physical service delivery to ensure local accessibility.

A Milestone for Digital India

Union Minister Scindia shared the achievement on his X account, describing the international honour as another feather in the cap for Bharat on the global stage. He congratulated the Department of Telecommunications, field teams, and local communities for their collective efforts in securing this milestone.

"Samriddh Gram is not merely about providing internet connectivity. It is about converting digital connectivity into meaningful services and real opportunities for rural communities," Union Minister Scindia said.

He said the honour reflects global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an inclusive Digital India, where the benefits of technology reach every citizen, including those in the remotest villages.

"By leveraging BharatNet fibre connectivity, the project brings together healthcare, education, agriculture, digital banking, e-Governance, skilling and livelihood services through village-level Samriddhi Kendras," the Minister added.

A Scalable Model for the World

The Ministry stated that the project demonstrates how telecom infrastructure evolves beyond basic connectivity into measurable socio-economic transformation. The multi-stage selection process involved international screening, where Samriddh Gram first secured a place among the top five Champion Projects in its category before final adjudication.

"Solutions developed in India, for India's diverse and complex realities, can serve as scalable models for the world," the Union Minister said.

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to leveraging telecommunications and Digital Public Infrastructure to bridge the digital divide and deliver meaningful socio-economic transformation across rural India," Scindia said.

The Ministry of Communications reaffirmed its commitment to expanding these citizen-centric digital initiatives to support the empowerment of rural villages. (ANI)