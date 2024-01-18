Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Did you know over 7,500 employees were reportedly laid off by tech giants in January 2024?

    Big Tech's "Year of Efficiency" may be over but recent layoffs at Google and Amazon have signaled the firms will keep cutting jobs in 2024 as they make big investments in generative AI. Overall, tech firms have let go more than 7,500 employees so far in January, according to tracking website Layoffs.fyi.

    Did you know over 7500 employees were reportedly laid off by tech giants in January 2024 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    Although the "Year of Efficiency" for Big Tech may have ended, recent layoffs at Google and Amazon suggest the companies will continue to reduce staff in 2024 as they make significant investments in generative AI.

    This year, according to analysts and industry experts, layoffs will likely be more targeted and smaller. Companies that are trying to catch up in the AI race are more likely to take this action in order to balance the billions of dollars they are investing on the technology.

    Alphabet suggested that last week, saying it plans to invest in its "biggest priorities" as the Google parent laid off around a thousand employees across multiple divisions, including in its voice assistant unit and team responsible for Pixel and Fitbit.

    According to a report, hundreds of positions were being slashed at the company, meaning that even its advertising sector was not spared.

    Several hundred workers were let go by Amazon.com last week from its streaming and studio divisions. According to media sources, hundreds of positions were also eliminated from its Audible audiobook division and Twitch live-streaming site.

    As of now in January, IT companies have let off almost 7,500 workers overall, according to the tracking website Layoffs.fyi.

    Google and Amazon are making significant investments in artificial intelligence. In an attempt to catch up to Microsoft in the AI race, Google released their eagerly anticipated Gemini model last month. Meanwhile, Amazon is working on a model called "Olympus" to take on OpenAI's GPT-4 model, which is used to create ChatGPT.

    However, given that tech investment is likely to increase as a result of a more stable economy, the overall amount of layoffs is anticipated to be far lower than the significant reductions made last year.

    In 2023, the IT industry lost 168,032 jobs, making it the industry with the most layoffs overall, per a research released earlier this month by Challenger, Grey, and Christmas.

    Tens of thousands of layoffs at Silicon Valley's biggest companies, such as Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta—whose CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, dubbed 2023 the "Year of Efficiency"—led those. Analysts and experts predict that the expenditure will raise investor expectations for the returns from genAI, but the payback for the majority of enterprises may take longer to materialise.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bloodbath on D-Street explained: Why Sensex crashed over 1,600 points, Nifty plunged 460 points snt

    Bloodbath on D-Street explained: Why Sensex crashed over 1,600 points, Nifty plunged 460 points

    World Economic Forum 2024: Adani Group to invest over Rs 12400 crore in Telangana

    World Economic Forum 2024: Adani Group to invest over Rs 12400 crore in Telangana

    Petrol diesel prices may be slashed by Rs 5-10 next month: Report

    Petrol, diesel prices may be slashed by Rs 5-10 next month: Report

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: Pharma and Healthcare sectors seek bold policy moves

    Interim Budget 2024 Expectations: Pharma and Healthcare sectors seek bold policy moves

    Adani Group offers Dharavi slum residents homes with 17% more space

    Adani Group offers Dharavi slum residents homes with 17% more space

    Recent Stories

    Anil Kapoor hosts birthday party for Javed Akhtar: Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others arrive in style RKK

    Anil Kapoor hosts birthday party for Javed Akhtar: Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others arrive in style

    Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K'taka Minister KN Rajanna vkp

    Tipu Sultan laid foundation for KRS, Mysuru Maharajas continued building it: K’taka Minister KN Rajanna

    HanuMan Teja Sajja's superhero film closer to Rs 100 cr mark RBA

    'HanuMan': Teja Sajja's superhero film closer to Rs 100 cr mark

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP and JD-S initiate seat sharing talks

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP and JD-S initiate seat sharing talks

    Registrar of Companies wants Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan prosecuted for Exalogic irregularities anr

    Registrar of Companies wants Kerala CM's daughter Veena Vijayan prosecuted for Exalogic irregularities

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon