Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Byju’s layoff: Company plans to cut 1,000 jobs; will give 2 months' salary as severance

    Byju's will lay off 1,000 workers in a new round of departmental layoffs. The layoff will mostly impact senior people, who have spent over two years at the company.

    Byjus layoff Company plans to cut 1000 jobs will give 2 months salary as severance gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 9:14 AM IST

    The ed-tech behemoth Byju's has reportedly started laying off staff from several divisions in an effort to cut expenses amid allegations of a term loan problem at Byju's and growing enmity with lenders. A new wave of departmental layoffs at Byju's will result in the firing of 1,000 employees. Senior employees who have worked for the firm for more than two years will be the majority of those laid off. The most recent round brought the company's overall job losses to almost 3,500. 

    According to the report, the layoffs were announced to employees in a number of departments, including mentorship, logistics, training, sales, post-sales, and finance, via individual phone calls and in-person meetings held at the company's headquarters on June 16.

    Also Read | IndiGo places largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline; orders for 500 planes with Airbus

    "On Friday, June 16, employees were informed that it would be their last day of work. There was no prior correspondence. Employees frequently questioned HR and their bosses about layoffs after reading media headlines, but we were told there wouldn't be any," one person informed media.

    Under the condition of anonymity, the individuals stated that after the discussions on the official HR portal, employees were encouraged to voluntarily resign. According to the reports, employees were also requested to produce their official identification cards and had their email accounts blocked. Some employees were told about the layoffs beginning on June 14 according to reports.

    The corporation would reportedly pay laid-off workers two months' wages, per the sources. The Corporation shall make a full and final payment by September or October, which is about 45 days after the end of July. After that time, no more severance will be granted by the firm, the HR department told the workforce.

    Also Read | Infosys ends work from home for some employees; Is it applicable in India?

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 9:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 20 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 20 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    IndiGo places largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline; orders for 500 planes with Airbus snt

    IndiGo places largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline; orders for 500 planes with Airbus

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 19 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 19 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Curious case of new Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,000 crore not reaching RBI from mints

    Curious case of new Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,000 crore not reaching RBI from mints

    Amazon Prime members can now get cheaper Uber rides Check out offer details gcw

    Amazon Prime members can now get cheaper Uber rides; Check out offer details

    Recent Stories

    Ram Charan, Upasana welcome baby girl: Fans call the baby 'Mega Princess'; read netizens' cute reaction RBA

    Ram Charan, Upasana welcome baby girl: Fans call the baby 'Mega Princess'; read netizens' cute reaction

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Indian Railways to run 857 special trains for over 20 lakh pilgrims gcw

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Indian Railways to run 857 special trains for over 20 lakh pilgrims

    Kerala news LIVE 20 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: One dead after explosion in steel factory in Palakkad

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 20 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 20 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her sex scenes with Suhail Nayyar says This Is How It Is RBA

    Jee Karda: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her sex scenes with Suhail Nayyar, says ‘This Is How It Is’

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon