Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bitcoin touches all-time high of $69,191 before plummeting

    A turbulent day in the financial markets saw a sharp sell-off in tech stocks, causing major indexes to tumble, while Bitcoin briefly soared to a record high before plunging. The cryptocurrency's surge was attributed to factors including regulatory approvals of Bitcoin spot ETFs and anticipation of the upcoming halving event

    Bitcoin touches all-time high of $69,191 before plummeting
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 8:01 AM IST

    A wave of selling in the technology sector rocked stock markets on Tuesday, causing major indexes to tumble. However, amidst the chaos, Bitcoin experienced a moment of triumph, surging to an unprecedented high above $69,000 before swiftly plummeting. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time peak of $69,191.95 early on Tuesday, only to retreat to around $62,000 by late afternoon, as some traders capitalized on profits. Despite this drop, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization has seen an impressive year-to-date increase of over 48%, nearly tripling in value over the past year alone.

    Flash Crash Sparks Uncertainty

    The sudden crash in Bitcoin's price left traders bewildered, with the cause remaining elusive. It took approximately 10 minutes for the price to rebound back to levels consistent with other exchanges. Flash crashes, such as this, are often attributed to various factors, including a lack of liquidity, where market sell orders outweigh resting buy orders, forcing prices to drop until adequate bids are met.

    The Bitcoin Surge: Factors at Play

    The surge in Bitcoin's value can be attributed to multiple factors, including recent regulatory approvals and increased mainstream acceptance. In January, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) greenlit 11 bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), making it easier for traditional investors to access the cryptocurrency market. The approval not only buoyed investor sentiment but also funnelled significant capital into these new funds. Notably, BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) swiftly amassed $10 billion, marking a record achievement.

    Dirk de Bruin of Intelligent Cryptocurrency hailed the advent of spot Bitcoin ETFs as a "game-changer," emphasizing their role in providing safe and compliant exposure to Bitcoin, which was previously challenging for many investors.

    Additionally, the anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in April has contributed to the surge in prices. Halvings, occurring roughly every four years, reduce the rate of new coin creation, thereby constraining supply and potentially driving up prices.

    Navigating Bitcoin's Volatility

    Despite the excitement surrounding Bitcoin, experts caution that the cryptocurrency remains highly volatile and unpredictable. Its history is punctuated by significant price swings, often occurring abruptly and outside of traditional trading hours. From its meteoric rise during the pandemic to subsequent crashes triggered by macroeconomic events and market uncertainties, Bitcoin's journey has been tumultuous.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 8:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk loses world's richest person title to THIS person as Tesla shares tumble gcw

    Elon Musk loses world's richest person title to THIS person as Tesla shares tumble

    Swedish Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon will now be made in India

    Swedish Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon will soon be made in India

    Apple Spotify case: EU slaps over Rs 16,000 crore fine on tech giant; Check details gcw

    Apple-Spotify case: EU slaps over Rs 16,000 crore fine on tech giant; Check details

    Moodys raises India's growth forecast to 6.8% for 2024, hails its economic performance

    Moody's raises India's growth forecast to 6.8% for 2024, hails its economic performance

    Google has apologised to Modi govt over Gemini; Read why

    'Sorry, Gemini is unreliable...' Google has apologised to Modi govt; Read why

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Actress was named after Sridevi's film character? Unknown facts here RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor's birthday: Unknown facts about 'Dhadak' actress

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Fresh Fruits to Milk Products-5 bhog items you can offer to Lord Shiva RBA

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Fresh Fruits to Milk Products-5 bhog items you can offer to Lord Shiva

    Numerology Prediction for March 6, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 6, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 6, 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Capricorn Pisces Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 6, 2024: Good day for Taurus, be careful Cancer & more

    Why is Facebook, Instagram down globally? Here's what Meta says about it

    Why is Facebook, Instagram down globally? Meta gives an update while X takes a swipe at it

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon