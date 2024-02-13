Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Best economy and finance architecture: Nobel winner Michael Spence hails India's digital dominance

    Spence lauded India's prowess in developing the world's best digital economy, emphasizing its openness and ability to provide inclusive services across vast territories. In a statement from the university, he highlighted India's exemplary digital and financial infrastructure, marking it as a global leader in the field.

    Best economy and finance architecture: Nobel winner Michael Spence hails India's digital dominance AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    Renowned economist A Michael Spence, a Nobel laureate in Economic Sciences, expressed admiration for India's remarkable achievements in the digital economy and finance sector. Speaking at Bennett University in Greater Noida, he acknowledged India as the major economy with the highest growth potential, commending its open, competitive, and inclusive digital architecture.

    Spence lauded India's prowess in developing the world's best digital economy, emphasizing its openness and ability to provide inclusive services across vast territories. In a statement from the university, he highlighted India's exemplary digital and financial infrastructure, marking it as a global leader in the field.

    Market carnage: Nifty 50, Sensex close in red, midcaps, smallcaps suffer; investors lose over Rs 7 lakh crore

    Addressing the current global economic landscape, Spence underscored a transformative "regime change." He traced the breakdown of the 70-year-old global economic system, attributing it to factors such as pandemics, geopolitical tensions, and climate shocks. According to him, the world is witnessing a fundamental shift in the global economy, with the centre of gravity moving towards the East.

    Spence emphasized the diversification of global supply chains as a response to a shock-prone world, noting that reliance on single sourcing is no longer viable. This shift brings about increased complexity in global governance, challenging the conventional economic criteria centered around efficiency and comparative advantage.

    Despite the ongoing challenges, Spence expressed optimism regarding counter-measures that can enhance human welfare. He highlighted significant progress in science and technology, including generative AI, advancements in biomedical life sciences, and substantial energy transitions.

    Indians conduct first UPI transactions in Sri Lanka, Mauritius (WATCH)

    While acknowledging the potential benefits of technological growth, Spence also highlighted downsides, particularly the widespread availability of powerful scientific and technological tools. He stressed the need for responsible use, ensuring that these tools contribute to the well-being and opportunities for a broad spectrum of individuals.

    Spence cited examples such as competitive pricing in solar energy and the significant reduction in the cost of DNA sequencing. He noted the positive impact of these advancements in contributing to human welfare and emphasized the need for responsible utilization.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 3:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Market carnage: Nifty 50, Sensex close in red, midcaps, smallcaps suffer; investors lose over Rs 7 lakh crore snt

    Market carnage: Nifty 50, Sensex close in red, midcaps, smallcaps suffer; investors lose over Rs 7 lakh crore

    Amid RBI curbs, Paytm sends new message of assurance to its customers and merchants; read statement snt

    Amid RBI curbs, Paytm sends new message of assurance to its customers and merchants; read statement

    First UPI transaction conducted by an Indian in Sri Lanka (WATCH)

    Indians conduct first UPI transactions in Sri Lanka, Mauritius (WATCH)

    Paytm Director Manju Agarwal resigns amid RBI crackdown on Payments Bank snt

    Paytm confirms resignation of Director Manju Agarwal amid RBI crackdown on Payments Bank

    Twitter takeover saga: How a college student's tracking led to Elon Musk's billion-dollar acquisition revealed snt

    Revealed: How a college student's tracking led to Elon Musk's billion-dollar acquisition of Twitter

    Recent Stories

    What is BAPS, which built a grand temple in Islamic country? anr

    What is BAPS, which built a grand temple in Islamic country?

    Elon Musk REVEALS ambitious game plan to relocate 1 million people to Mars gcw

    Elon Musk REVEALS 'game plan' to relocate 1 million people to Mars

    Rs 4499 worth Van Huesen jeans loses colour in just 5 washes; Bengaluru consumer wins case, gets compensation vkp

    Rs 4499 worth Van Huesen jeans loses colour in just 5 washes; Bengaluru consumer wins case, gets compensation

    Absurd annual extortion tourism Social media users slam farmers protests 2point0

    'Absurd, annual extortion tourism...' Social media users slam farmers' protests 2.0

    CCB raid in Bengaluru: Prohibited nicotine products worth Rs 1.45 crore seized, nine arrested

    CCB raid in Bengaluru: Prohibited nicotine products worth Rs 1.45 crore seized, nine arrested

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon