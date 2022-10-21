Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New York City to celebrate Diwali as public school holiday starting 2023

    Legislators replaced Anniversary Day, also known as 'Brooklyn-Queens Day', to old-timers, which is celebrated on the first Thursday in June, with Diwali on the public school calendar.

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Diwali will be a holiday for New York City public schools beginning next year, in 2023, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday. According to reports, Adams was joined by New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, who had introduced the legislation to recognise Diwali, and New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks.

    In the public school calendar, legislators replaced Anniversary Day, also known as 'Brooklyn-Queens Day', to old-timers celebrated on the first Thursday in June, with Diwali. Following reports, Anniversary Day has been on the books since 1829, with schools observing the holiday since the mid-1900s.

     

     

    During a press conference, Rajkumar said, "The time has come to acknowledge almost 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain religions who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights." She likened Diwali, observed by an 'increasing number of New Yorkers,' to Anniversary Day, calling the latter 'an obscure and antiquated day,' as per reports. 

    People have said that the New York City school calendar does not have enough space for a Diwali vacation, the assemblywoman added. "I suppose my law fills the void."

    Also, Rajkumar noted that the 180 days specified by the state's education rules would still be included in the new school year. Adams referred to the choice as a 'far overdue' acknowledgement of the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist groups during the conference, as per reports. 

    Adams declared, "We will urge kids to learn about Diwali." They will begin discussing the Festival of Lights and how to turn on a light within yourself, he continued. The mayor said, "By celebrating Diwali, we acknowledge the light that resides within us and that, by its very nature, can dispel darkness."

