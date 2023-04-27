Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Saket bans entry of rivals, similar deal with Mumbai BKC store: Report

    Apple Saket store is almost half the size of Apple BKC but the company is paying similar rent for it. Apple has launched its official stores in India after operating in India for over 25 years.

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Apple launched its first official retail store in India last week in Ambani-owned mall for which the tech giant got an exclusive deal. Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the Apple BKC after meeting Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani at their Mumbai residence. For the enormous store at Jio World Mall, the firm is paying a rent of Rs 42 lakh as well as a portion of the sales. In addition to this, the IT giant was able to get a place in the mall's exclusivity zone where 22 rival businesses, including Amazon, Facebook, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, and others, are prohibited from using the area or running any advertisements.

    According to a recent media report, Apple has now now obtained a comparable unique area for Apple Saket.

    According to the report, Apple and the mall signed a contract in July 2022, and the business has provided a list of 20 brands that are not permitted to open stores next to it. Amazon, Bose, Devialet, Facebook, Foxconn, Alphabet/Google, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Nest, Nokia, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and OnePlus are among the companies included in the pact.

    Although the Apple Saket store is approximately half as big as the Apple BKC store, the rent is the same. After working in India for over 25 years, Apple has opened official storefronts there. 

    For the Cupertino-based computer giant, India is seen as the new China, and in the next years, it plans to invest massively in production there. Apple Saket has a distinctively curved storefront with white wood tables and offers Apple iPhones, AirPods, and iPads produced in India. Customers may place online orders and pick up their gadgets at a convenient time in-store thanks to the store's dedicated Apple Pickup station. Apple Saket and Apple's activities in India are carbon neutral and run entirely on renewable energy, much like all other Apple facilities.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
