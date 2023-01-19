Supreme Court refuses to entertain Google's plea against NCLAT order; asks to deposit 10% penalty

Supreme Court has given Google India one week to comply with the NCLAT order, ordering the tech giant to deposit 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed on it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices.

Supreme Court refused to hear the plea of US tech giant Google against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) denying an interim stay on the competition regulator's imposition of a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala granted Google seven days to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The Supreme Court directed the NCLAT to rule on Google's appeal of the competition regulator's order by March 31 this year.

Google India has been instructed to approach the NCLAT within three working days from Thursday to seek adjudication on its appeal against the CCI order.

On January 4, the NCLAT refused to grant an interim stay on the competition regulator's order and asked Google to deposit 10 per cent of the penalty amount.

The NCLAT had accepted Google's challenge to the CCI, fining it Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing its dominant position in the country with its Android smartphone operating system.

(With inputs from PTI)

