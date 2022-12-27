Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google likely to fire 6 percent of employees in 2023 with poor performance rating: Report

    Google is said to fire 6 percent of employees who have poorly performed. A previous report claims Google has plans to sack as many as 10,000 employees soon. Amazon is also expected to layoff thousands of employees in early 2023.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    It appears that many workers could be let go in the first quarter of 2023. According to reports, the corporation has developed a new performance ranking system and anticipates that 6% of employees will slip into the low-performance category. According to some sources, the search engine giant intends to dismiss employees based on their performance evaluations. Here is what we currently know.

    Just last week, a meeting was conducted at Google to examine how the staff members were performing. According to people with knowledge of the situation, Google anticipates that 6% of full-time employees will fall into the badly performing group, putting them "at risk for remedial action."

    Given that there have been persistent rumours of layoffs, it is possible that these individuals may soon be sacked.

    This is possible given a recent The Information article claiming that Google intends to cut 6% of workforce, or around 10,000 employees, based on performance. Under a new method, the corporation is evaluating the performance of the workforce. According to the referenced source, if an employee wants to be in the highest-rated group, they must have "achieved the almost impossible" and contributed "more than we (Google) imagined possible."

    According to reports, Google predicts that 22% of its workforce will fall into one of the two highest groups. Several employees have reportedly complained about procedural and technological problems with the new performance system, according to the report. Executives are said to have previously stated that a limited number of job losses will occur shortly, despite the fact that the search engine giant has not yet made any announcements on its layoff plans.

    Aside from that, 2023 is not expected to see workforce layoffs at just Google. Amazon has previously affirmed that staff layoffs will continue into the following year. Although we don't know the precise figure, sources have stated that the corporation intends to fire up to 20,000 workers.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
